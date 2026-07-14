How IAM Union Members Help Keep New Jersey Transit on Track

As the nation’s third-largest provider of bus, commuter rail, and light rail service, NJ TRANSIT plays a critical role in connecting communities across New Jersey with New York City and Philadelphia.

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Recently, IAM District 19 President and Directing General Chair Reece Murtagh, along with District 19 leadership, toured the NJ TRANSIT facility to meet with IAM Local 1041 members and see firsthand the essential work they perform every day. Operating 12 commuter rail lines, the agency provides nearly 200,000 commuter rail trips on an average weekday, helping hundreds of thousands of passengers reach their destinations safely and efficiently.

Behind that service is a skilled union workforce. IAM Local 1041 (District 19) members perform essential duties that keep the railroad operating day in and day out, from supporting train operations to handling other operational responsibilities. Their professionalism, attention to detail and commitment to safety help ensure one of the nation’s busiest commuter rail systems continues to serve the public with reliability and excellence.

“Our members are the backbone of the railroad industry,” said Murtagh. “Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to safety keep America’s rail network moving every day. While much of their work happens behind the scenes, its impact is felt by every passenger who depends on safe, reliable rail service. We are proud of the work our members do and the commitment they bring to the job each and every day.”

For many IAM Union members, working on the railroad is about more than moving trains, it’s about serving the public while supporting their families through good union jobs.

“Working on the railroad isn’t just a job, it’s a responsibility,” said Brian Lock, a 22-year IAM Local 1041 member who also serves as Local Vice Chairman. “Every day, our passengers and fellow employees count on us to do our jobs safely and professionally. Being an IAM member means knowing I have a union that fights for fair treatment, good wages and the resources we need to do our work the right way.”

“I take great pride in being a member of a union that advocates for working families,” said Donald J. Winters, a 52-year IAM Local 1041 member. “The IAM has worked to protect our wages, benefits, and working conditions, enabling me to support my family while contributing to the daily operations of the railroad. It’s an honor to be part of this.”

The post How IAM Union Members Help Keep New Jersey Transit on Track appeared first on IAM Union.

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