Galaxy Macau Achieves Certified Autism Center™️ Designation for Multiple Locations

Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, and Grand Resort Deck at Galaxy Macau have officially achieved the Certified Autism Center™️ designation, awarded by IBCCES

Achieving the IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to creating a welcoming environment where every guest and every team member feels valued, supported, and understood.” — Peter Wang, Vice President - Hotel Operations

MACAU, CHINA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macau, China – July 2026 – Galaxy Macau, Asia’s premier luxury integrated resort, proudly announces that Galaxy Hotel, Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, and Grand Resort Deck have officially achieved the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This historic achievement establishes Galaxy Macau as the first integrated resort in Asia to receive this prestigious certification, reinforcing its dedication to inclusive and accessible hospitality.

The CAC designation recognizes organizations whose staff have completed specialized autism training to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. As part of the certification process.

“At Galaxy Macau, we believe exceptional hospitality begins with understanding, respect, and inclusion. Achieving the IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to creating a welcoming environment where every guest and every team member feels valued, supported, and understood. These certifications are more than a recognition; they represent our dedication to continuously elevating service standards and fostering an inclusive culture across our integrated resort. The training is particularly important in the hospitality industry because our team members interact with guests from diverse backgrounds and with a wide range of needs every day. By increasing awareness and understanding of autism and sensory sensitivities, our team members are better equipped to recognize individual needs, communicate effectively, and provide thoughtful, personalized service. This training empowers our teams with the confidence and skills to deliver memorable experiences while ensuring all guests can enjoy our facilities comfortably and with dignity.” As a world-class integrated resort, we are committed to making inclusion a fundamental part of our guest experience. IBCCES certification supports that vision by helping us build a more accessible destination, strengthening our service excellence, and reinforcing Galaxy Macau’s position as a leader in inclusive hospitality.” Says Peter Wang, Vice President - Hotel Operations

To enhance guest experiences, Galaxy Macau has implemented sensory guides, developed in collaboration with IBCCES, which provide a detailed sensory rating system for various attractions. These guides help visitors understand how different environments may impact the five senses, allowing them to make informed choices based on their individual needs and comfort levels.

“We are thrilled to partner with Galaxy Macau in setting a new standard for autism-inclusive hospitality in Asia,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “This certification ensures that autistic guests and their families can enjoy all that Galaxy Macau has to offer, with trained staff and thoughtfully designed experiences that prioritize accessibility and comfort.”

The Certified Autism Center™️ designation applies to the following areas:

• Galaxy Hotel™️ – Offering a luxury stay experience with autism-trained staff and sensory-friendly accommodations

• Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center – A stimulating, yet structured, play environment designed to be inclusive and engaging for all children

• Grand Resort Deck – The world’s largest skytop aquatic adventure playground, now enhanced with sensory-friendly features to accommodate guests with varying sensory needs

This certification aligns with Galaxy Macau’s “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, ensuring that every guest feels welcomed, understood, and valued.



For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, all the mentioned Galaxy Macau attractions are now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau, The Most Awarded World-class Luxury Integrated Resort, spans over 1.1 million square meters and offers visitors unlimited experiences with award-winning hotel indulgence, resort fun, outstanding gastronomy, luxury shopping, diverse entertainment and amazing events in one spectacular location.

Galaxy Macau, the integrated resort, introduced its very own “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy for guests to experience the true warmth and intuitive hospitality of Asia. With the introduction of these unique Asian-style resort experiences, Galaxy Macau is now renowned as one of Asia’s most preferred premium resort destinations. Galaxy Macau is home to the world’s largest collection of luxury hotel brands under one roof – Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Combined, these 8 world-class, luxury hotels at Galaxy Macau offer around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas of five-star accommodation and lavish spa experiences.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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