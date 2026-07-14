ScribeEMR Showcases AI Scribing and Virtual Coding Advances at FACHC Conference  

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, as well as revenue cycle management (RCM), will exhibit at the Florida Association of Community Health Centers Annual Conference (FACHC) in Tampa, Florida at the JW Marriott, July 19-22. (Booth 402).The primary mission of FACHC is to enhance access to comprehensive, high-quality services by bringing together agencies, legislators, and key stakeholders who can positively impact healthcare services.“ScribeEMR provides virtual medical documentation and coding solutions to community health centers that maximize reimbursement and reduce physician burnout so healthcare providers to treat more patients during their workday," says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. "We partner with dozens of community health centers, in Florida and nationwide, to mitigate the increasing challenges of clinical documentation, revenue cycle management, denials and maximizing workflows.”ScribeEMR offers community health centers a range of clinical documentation options, including professional virtual scribes, ScribeRyte AI ambient documentation and ScribeRyte AI Plus, which combines AI-generated documentation with professional scribe review and support. These flexible service models allow each organization to select the level of technology and human support that best fits its providers, specialties and workflows.CodeEMR, ScribeEMR’s medical coding subsidiary, provides the specialty medical coding services needed to address the challenges and requirements faced by community health centers. “CHC medical coding compliance and reimbursement is becoming even more important as a best practice,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “Our deep expertise in CHC and FQHC medical coding has made a significant difference for healthcare centers providing care to underserved areas.”About FACHCSince 1981, the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, Inc. (FACHC) has been the leading state advocate for community-based healthcare programs. Focusing on Florida’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), the Association plays a vital role in educating federal, state, and local policymakers about healthcare issues and the role health centers play in Florida’s healthcare system. The primary mission of FACHC is to enhance access to comprehensive, high-quality services by bringing together agencies, legislators, and key stakeholders who can positively impact healthcare services.

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