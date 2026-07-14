Date: May 21, 2026

To: Organizations and Individuals Regulated by the Department of Financial Services

Re: Guidance on Measures Regulated Entities Should Consider in a Heightened Cybersecurity Threat Environment

The Department is issuing guidance on measures organizations and individuals regulated by the Department of Financial Services (“Regulated Entities”) should consider taking when they become aware of a heightened cybersecurity threat environment (“Guidance”). A heightened threat environment exists when cybersecurity risks are significantly elevated and therefore have a high likelihood of impacting Information Systems, Nonpublic Information1 or operations. This Guidance is intended to inform risk management and compliance efforts and does not establish new legal requirements.

The Department’s cybersecurity regulation, 23 NYCRR Part 500 (Part 500), provides a framework for Regulated Entities to assess and address cybersecurity risks. Regulated Entities are required to identify and assess internal and external cybersecurity risks that may threaten the security or integrity of Nonpublic Information stored on their Information Systems. Regulated Entities should consider taking additional steps that may go beyond these minimum requirements when they become aware of a heightened threat environment. For example, geopolitical events that have the potential to increase the risk of cyberattacks, or technological developments that materially change cybersecurity risks, such as the release of frontier AI models,2 may result in a heightened threat environment and warrant stronger defensive measures and increased vigilance.

This Guidance identifies a non-exhaustive list of best practices Regulated Entities should consider incorporating into their existing cybersecurity program, to the extent not already required and implemented. Whether to adopt such practices depends on the unique circumstances and operations of an organization. To determine when and which additional security controls to employ to address specific threat environments, Regulated Entities should assess the specific cybersecurity threat, their Information Systems, supply chain dependencies and usage, as well as sector-specific risks.

In some instances, these recommendations may go beyond the explicit minimum controls required under Part 500. However, the Guidance does not alter the requirements under Part 500.