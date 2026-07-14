Water Resources Development Act of 2026 Congressionally Directed Spending Requests
The Committee followed the Senate Rules requirements for consideration of these requests, including requiring all Senators to submit financial certification disclosures attesting that neither they nor their immediate family has any financial interest in any of the items requested.
By State, each Senator’s requests as they were made to the Committee are linked below. Questions regarding individual requests should be directed to the requesting office.
WRDA 2026 Financial Disclosures
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