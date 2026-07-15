RockLeaf Landscaping Releases Project Data Showing Growth in Multi-Element Backyard Renovations

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RockLeaf Landscaping, a residential and commercial landscape design and build firm serving the Greater Toronto Area, reported that homeowners commissioning full backyard transformations are now budgeting between $45,000 and $100,000 per project, according to the company's project records from 2025 and 2026. The figures reflect a shift toward larger, multi-element outdoor builds across the region.The company's records indicate that rising project budgets are driven by the combination of multiple features into a single build, including stonework, outdoor kitchens, integrated lighting, drainage systems, and freeze-thaw-resistant materials. Projects that once covered a single element, such as a patio or a garden bed, are increasingly being scoped as complete outdoor living renovations. A detailed breakdown of typical landscaping costs in the GTA is available on the company's website.GTA backyard renovation budgets 2025–2026: $45,000–$100,000 per project. Source: RockLeaf Landscaping project records.RockLeaf attributes part of the increase to material selection. Outdoor builds in the region must withstand freeze-thaw cycles and road salt exposure, which leads many homeowners to specify higher-grade hardscape materials and engineered drainage. According to the company, these specifications account for a meaningful portion of the upper end of the budget range.A completed RockLeaf backyard build: natural stone patio, outdoor kitchen, and pergola engineered for GTA freeze-thaw conditions.“Homeowners are no longer thinking about a single patio or a small garden. They are planning the entire backyard as one connected space,” said Max Fernandez, Owner at RockLeaf Landscaping. “When the design includes durable materials built for the climate, the investment naturally moves into the range our records are showing.”The company also noted that budget transparency has become a deciding factor for homeowners at higher price points. RockLeaf provides line-by-line proposals so clients can see each cost before construction begins, a practice the firm says reduces mid-project changes and disputes.Integrated lighting and layered plantings on a recent multi-element outdoor living project.“At these budgets, people want to know exactly where their money is going before any work starts,” said Max Fernandez. “A detailed proposal up front protects the homeowner and keeps the project on schedule.”RockLeaf offers 3D design renderings that account for local lot sizes and municipal bylaws, allowing homeowners to review a project before committing to construction. The firm backs completed work with a multi-year warranty covering labour, materials, plant health, and drainage.From 3D design rendering to completed build: the same backyard reviewed by the homeowner before construction.More information about RockLeaf Landscaping is available at rockleaflandscaping.ca About RockLeaf LandscapingRockLeaf Landscaping is a landscape design and build company serving the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto and surrounding municipalities. The company designs and constructs residential and commercial outdoor spaces, with services spanning hardscape construction, garden design, outdoor lighting, and drainage. RockLeaf works with an in-house design team and provides transparent pricing and a multi-year warranty on completed projects.Website: https://rockleaflandscaping.ca/ 7321 Victoria Park Ave, Unit 302, Markham, ON L3R 2Z8

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