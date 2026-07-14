The Functionary Recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 List

The Functionary was recognized on the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list for its AI QA & Optimization work supporting midmarket companies and MSPs with service visibility, quality assurance, and AI adoption readiness.

Recognition highlights The Functionary’s AI QA & Optimization work for midmarket companies and MSPs managing service complexity, and AI adoption.

We help clients build the structure, QA, and workflow visibility needed so AI creates measurable value inside the work they are already running.” — Sam Darwish

AUBREY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Functionary, a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider supporting customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-assisted automation, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted The Functionary on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. The Functionary was recognized for its work helping midmarket companies and managed service providers run IT and service operations inside existing client environments. The company’s MES submission spotlighted its AI QA & Optimization solution, designed to help service leaders improve visibility across tickets, workflows, escalation paths, and customer interactions.

“Midmarket companies do not have unlimited time, budget, or people to make AI work,” said Sam Darwish, Founder and CEO of The Functionary. “The financial value of AI comes when it helps teams lower cost, improve consistency, and scale without adding unnecessary overhead. But that only happens when the operations underneath are ready. We help clients build the structure, QA, and workflow visibility needed so AI creates measurable value inside the work they are already running.”

The offering addresses a practical midmarket challenge: many organizations are moving quickly on AI, but their workflows, documentation, and quality controls are not always ready to support automation at scale. AI QA & Optimization helps establish broader QA coverage, identify performance patterns, and create a controlled path for workflow improvement without disrupting day-to-day operations.

“At The Functionary, we do not look at AI as a replacement for people,” said David Hostetler, Vice President of Service Delivery at The Functionary. “We use AI to give teams better visibility, better coaching opportunities, and a clearer view of where customers are being served well or where the process needs attention. QA is what helps make sure AI-assisted workflows are improving the customer experience, not just doing work faster.”

To learn more about The Functionary’s AI QA & Optimization approach, read the latest blog: AI Needs QA Before It Reaches the Customer.

About The Functionary

The Functionary is a global outsourcing and technology solutions provider that delivers embedded teams across customer service operations, software engineering, and AI-driven automation. The company delivers customized services across more than 20 countries through nine delivery hubs, employs more than 1,600 people globally, and maintains 97% SLA delivery and 98% client retention. Recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year and named a 2025 Bronze Stevie Award winner for Fastest Growing Company, The Functionary partners with organizations including Amazon, McGraw Hill, Gallo, SimplePractice, Flix, Connection, CSC, Insight, Denali Advanced Integration, and Scale Computing.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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