MMA Packs a Punch

HELENA – The Montana Lottery today released sports wagering data for the week ending July 11: Handle: $1,067,345

Payout: $823,305

Gross Gaming Revenue: $244,040

Sales Agent Commissions: $32,020 The top three sports by percent of total handle were: Baseball (41.9%)

Soccer (33%)

MMA (10.5%) ### About Montana Lottery and Sports Bet Montana The Montana Lottery’s sports wagering product, Sports Bet Montana, launched after legislation passed in 2019 became law. Established by a citizen’s referendum in 1986, the Montana Lottery has a long history of giving back to the state. We’ve contributed over $2.25 million annually to Montana STEM scholarships, awarded more than $1.06 billion in prizes, and returned approximately $361.3 million to the State of Montana. Additionally, our sales agents have earned $104.5 million in commissions.

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