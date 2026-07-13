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UPDATE: Crash Near Inkom Causes Major Traffic Delays

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho-

On Monday, July 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.am., a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck and trailer being driven by a 55-year-old male from Calgary, Alberta, was traveling southbound on I-15 near milepost 56, just south of Inkom, Idaho. The semi-truck struck the guardrail and came to rest across the southbound lanes of travel.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat-belt and was not injured.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were blocked, and crews alternated north and southbound traffic for approximately two and a half hours while they worked to clear the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

3761/4763

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BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026, southbound on I-15 at milepost 56.

At this time, southbound lanes remain blocked and crews are working to alternate northbound and southbound traffic around the scene. Drivers can expect delays and a back-up of traffic throughout the area until the scene is cleared.

Check Idaho 511 for updates on traffic delays.

511.idaho.gov

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho

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UPDATE: Crash Near Inkom Causes Major Traffic Delays

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