Work Session Postponed Until 10:00 a.m.

This morning’s Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Work Session has been postponed until 10:00 a.m. to allow the Commissioners, staff and members of the community to participate in the procession along the bypass at 9:15 a.m.

The procession will honor the helicopter pilot who lost their life on July 12, 2026, while courageously supporting firefighting efforts on the Gold Mountain Fire. We extend our deepest condolences to the pilot’s family, friends, and fellow first responders as we pause to recognize his service and sacrifice.