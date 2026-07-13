JobElephant CEO Named 2026 Top Tech Nominee

San Diego Program Honors Michael Ang Among Region's Most Innovative IT Leaders

Twenty-five years in, and the problems HR professionals face are still evolving, which means we have to evolve with them.” — Michael Ang, CEO of JobElephant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Ang, founder and CEO of leading recruitment advertising and technology company JobElephant, has been named a qualified nominee for the 2026 San Diego Top Tech Awards. The annual program recognizes the most outstanding information technology leaders in the San Diego region and will hold its 19th annual awards ceremony on Sept. 17, 2026, at Snapdragon Stadium.The San Diego Top Tech Awards, presented by Cox Business, celebrates the region's most innovative technology leaders who shape industries through forward-thinking solutions. Michael Ang's selection as a Qualified Nominee recognizes his 25-year career transforming how organizations find talent, growing JobElephant from a garage startup into a nationally recognized recruitment advertising technology company that processes more than 93,000 job advertisements monthly for higher education institutions, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and more across the United States and internationally."San Diego has always been home base for us, so being recognized here means a great deal," said Michael Ang, CEO and Founder, JobElephant. "We built Hortonand JobStats because HR professionals were spending too much time guessing where to post jobs and too little time understanding whether those ads were actually working. Our goal has always been to answer that question with real data."Under Michael Ang's leadership, JobElephant grew from processing 1,500 job ad placements monthly in 2006 to more than 93,000 today, a 6,100% increase in volume. That growth follows a consistent pattern of technology innovation, including the 2018 launch of Hortonwith machine learning capabilities, the 2024 integration of API technology connecting JobElephant's tools directly with applicant tracking systems and job boards, and the 2025 introduction of JobStats, powered by Microsoft Power BI."Twenty-five years in, and the problems HR professionals face are still evolving, which means we have to evolve with them," said Michael Ang, CEO and Founder, JobElephant. "The jump from 1,500 job placements a month to more than 93,000 did not happen because we stood still. It happened because we kept asking what comes next and then built the tools to answer that question."The honorees will be announced at the 2026 Top Tech Awards ceremony taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.The 2026 Top Tech Awards nomination adds to a growing list of recognitions for JobElephant this year. In March 2026, the company earned finalist status in two categories of the international Digital Job Advertising Excellence Awards, including Excellence in Client Success and Support and Innovation in Job Advertising. JobElephant also earned nominations in four categories of the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, including Overall AdTech Company of the Year, AdTech Innovation Award, AI-Powered Ad Targeting Solution of the Year, and Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year.To learn more about JobElephant, visit www.jobelephant.com

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