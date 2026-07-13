Statement on Passing of Former Premier John Hamm

CANADA, July 13 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Premier John Hamm.

Dr. Hamm, as he was known for decades, made an indelible mark on the lives of thousands of Nova Scotians. First as a compassionate family physician in Pictou County and later as the premier who made big changes to set our province on a better path.

Premier Hamm first entered public life as the MLA for Pictou Centre in 1993. In 1995, he was elected as the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia, and in 1999, he led the party from third place to a majority government.

He was elected premier again in 2003 and retired from politics in 2006.

During his time as premier, he made a landmark investment in Nova Scotia Community College, calling it an investment in the province’s future.

Among his most significant achievements was his successful negotiation of the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord. He was a tireless champion for the province, and his successful Campaign for Fairness ensured Nova Scotians would be the primary beneficiaries of the province’s resources.

What he said in 2001 is still relevant today:

“I want Canadians to know that Nova Scotia wants to earn economic independence by our own means and once again be social and economic equals within this great country. We are asking only for what Nova Scotians were promised – as the revenues from our offshore oil and gas grow, the additional financial benefits should flow to Nova Scotians.”

I will remember Premier Hamm for his strength, his quiet dignity and for his determination to improve the lives of the people he served.

At this difficult time, I send my most sincere condolences to his wife Genesta and their children John, Jeffrey and Jennifer, their families and to all who loved Premier John Hamm.

In recognition of Premier Hamm’s many contributions to Nova Scotia, the flags on Province House and all provincial buildings will be half-masted.