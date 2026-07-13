Smith & Bledsoe Family Law Opens New Austin Office at North Loop

Smith & Bledsoe Family Law will relocate its Austin office to 900 W North Loop Blvd, effective July 20, 2026, as its Wood Hollow location prepares to close.

Our move to North Loop positions the firm to better represent the families and individuals who count on us during some of the most consequential legal decisions of their lives.” — Christian Smith, Managing Partner at Smith & Bledsoe Family Law

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith & Bledsoe Family Law has announced the upcoming relocation of its Austin office to 900 W North Loop Blvd, effective July 20, 2026. As part of this planned transition, the firm’s current location on Wood Hollow Drive will remain fully operational for all scheduled appointments through July 19th before closing permanently.Beginning July 20, 2026, all client visits, consultations, and correspondence for this location are to be directed to the North Loop Blvd office. The Wood Hollow office will not accept appointments or physical correspondence after its closure date. Clients with scheduled matters during the transition period are encouraged to confirm meeting details with the firm directly to ensure a seamless experience."Our move to North Loop positions the firm to better represent the families and individuals who count on us during some of the most consequential legal decisions of their lives," said Christian Smith, Managing Partner at Smith & Bledsoe Family Law. "This location allows our team to deliver the same direct, hands-on representation our clients expect, with added capacity for the cases ahead."Smith & Bledsoe Family Law handles a wide range of divorce and family law matters for clients throughout Central Texas. The firm represents clients in contested and uncontested divorce, complex property division, custody and conservatorship disputes, child support proceedings, enforcement and modification actions, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, adoption, and LGBTQ+ family law. Attorneys at the firm advise clients through each stage of their cases, from initial filing through resolution, applying strategic legal knowledge to cases where long-term outcomes are at stake.The firm's courtroom experience and case management approach are led by Christian Smith, recognized as a Super Lawyers honoree, and Brandon Bledsoe, a trial attorney known for results-driven advocacy in contested family law matters. Both attorneys bring substantial experience in local courts across the Austin metropolitan area.For additional information about the firm, its attorneys, or to learn more about the upcoming move to the new North Loop office, visit the Smith & Bledsoe Family Law blog article About Smith & Bledsoe Family LawSmith & Bledsoe Family Law is an Austin, Texas family law firm focused on high-stakes divorce, child custody, and complex family matters across Central Texas. The firm is led by Christian Smith, a Super Lawyers honoree recognized among the top tier of Texas attorneys, and Brandon Bledsoe, a seasoned trial lawyer known for strategic, results-driven advocacy. Together, they bring courtroom credibility, sharp negotiation skills, and deep knowledge of local courts to cases where outcomes matter long after the judgment is signed.Smith & Bledsoe Family Law represents clients in contested and uncontested divorce, complex property division, custody and conservatorship disputes, child support, enforcement and modification actions, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, adoption, and LGBTQ+ family law. The firm is known for direct communication, tailored legal strategy, and hands-on representation, delivering clarity and control to clients navigating some of the most consequential legal decisions of their lives.Legal Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.