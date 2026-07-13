Draft 2027 FTIP 30-day Public Comment Period

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is pleased to announce the thirty (30) day public comment period for the Draft 2027 Federal Transportation Improvement Program (FTIP). The document is available upon request here or can be accessed online at https://www.trpa.gov/transportation/funding/. The public comment period begins July 13, 2026 and closes August 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

The FTIP is a four-year program of surface transportation projects developed every two years in partnership with Caltrans and Nevada Department of Transportation, as well as the local agencies. It is consistent with the Regional Transportation Plan and related local, state, and federal planning processes and in accordance with the United States Department of Transportation’s metropolitan planning regulations; Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations Part 450.

Public comments can be submitted throughout the public comment period and at the public hearing to be held on August 05, 2026 at the Tahoe Transportation Commission, conducted as part of the Tahoe Transportation District’s Board meeting.

Written comments may be mailed to Judy Weber, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, P.O. Box 5310 Stateline, NV 89449 or emailed to [email protected].