Red flowers turn up heat in the landscape

If you want to turn up the heat in your garden, nothing makes a statement quite like the color red.

Red flowers bring energy, excitement and dramatic beauty to the landscape. Wherever they are planted, red-blooming plants create a bold focal point that draws attention.

One of the first plants to consider is Sweetheart Kisses verbena.

This beautiful variety produces clusters of vivid blooms in pink, solid red and red with a hint of white. With its spreading, trailing growth habit, Sweetheart Kisses verbena is perfect for cascading over the edges of containers, hanging baskets or spilling across the front of a flower bed.

One of the things I really love about verbena is how attractive it is to butterflies and other pollinators. The continuous display of blooms provides a valuable nectar source throughout the growing season.

To keep this plant looking its best, grow it in full sun with well-drained soil. Regular watering during dry periods and occasional feeding with a balanced fertilizer will help encourage nonstop summer color.

For a more dramatic garden statement, it’s hard to beat Black Forest Ruby dahlia.

This variety combines rich, deep ruby-red flowers with striking dark foliage that can appear almost black in certain lighting. The contrast between the bold blooms and the dark leaves creates a sophisticated look that stands out in any landscape.

Dahlias are sun-loving plants that thrive when given at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. They prefer fertile, well-drained soil and consistent moisture, especially during periods of hot summer weather.

Black Forest Ruby dahlia performs beautifully in both containers and garden beds, producing an impressive display from late spring into fall. Regularly remove faded flowers to encourage even more blooms.

If you are looking for a plant that adds color and texture, take a look at Burning Embers celosia.

This eye-catching plant produces fiery red flower plumes that rise above deep burgundy foliage. This combination truly glows in the landscape. The upright growth habit adds height and interest, making it a great choice for the middle or back of flower beds or as a colorful container accent.

Celosia is a true summer performer, thriving in heat and humidity when many other plants begin to struggle. Once established, it is relatively drought-tolerant and requires little maintenance. Plant it in full sun and provide good drainage for the best growth and flower production.

Whether you choose the spreading blooms of Sweetheart Kisses verbena, the dramatic elegance of Black Forest Ruby dahlia or the fiery texture of Burning Embers celosia, these red beauties can bring bold color and summer-long impact to your garden.

Adding a little red to your garden is a great way to turn up the heat.