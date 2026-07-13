Application Window Open for Three-Year Harding Fellowship Program

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. –

The Army is accepting applications for a highly competitive, three-year broadening opportunity aimed at connecting tactical leaders with strategic military communication. Active-duty captains, master sergeants, and chief warrant officers 4 have until Aug. 15 to apply.

“From foundational skills like copy editing and visual creation, to the nuances of strategic communications, the Fellows can expect to learn a challenging array of practical knowledge,” said Maj. Rose Horswill, director of the Harding Project. “They will be prepared to serve as military editors in chief of their respective branch journals, and to directly influence the professional dialogue.”

While civilian staff provide vital continuity, rotating military editors keep the Army’s professional journals aligned with the tactical force. These commissioned and noncommissioned officers bring fresh, operational experience to the publications before returning to their units, ensuring the journals reflect modern realities while spreading institutional knowledge back into the ranks.

“As the Army continues to transition its force and warfighting tactics, techniques, and procedures, the Fellowship has allowed me to digest important feedback from units and Soldiers, with the hope that I can effectively convey their messages to other units in a timely manner, further sparking healthy professional discourse and change,” said Capt. Tommy Souimaniphanh, editor in chief of the Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin.

By working directly for their branch commandant, Fellows are positioned to positively impact the trajectory of their respective branch journal and strengthen the Army profession while also benefiting professionally.

“The Fellowship offered me a unique opportunity to communicate directly with decision-makers and soldiers seeking to introduce new ideas for current and future changes in this profession,” Souimaniphanh stated. “Not only has this opportunity allowed me to meet people within my branch, but it has also connected me with scholars, veterans, and industry leaders who share the same goal of improving the profession.”

About the Fellowship Selected fellows begin with a fully funded year of in-residence graduate study at KU’s William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, where they will earn a Master of Science degree. Following graduation, fellows serve a 24-month utilization tour at their respective Center of Excellence as the full-time editor-in-chief of their branch's professional journal. The program carries forward the legacy of Maj. Gen. Edwin "Forrest" Harding, who revitalized the Infantry Journal during the interwar years. Today's fellows are tasked with ensuring Army publications remain relevant, accessible and grounded in the needs of the force before returning to the field.

Eligibility To be eligible, applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with a preferred 3.0 GPA, have completed their respective level of professional military education and be key-developmental qualified. Applicants cannot be in a promotable status, possess an Army-funded graduate degree or have 17 or more years of active federal service without a waiver. Participating Branches (FY27 Cycle) Participating branches for the fiscal year 2027 cycle include Air Defense, Infantry, Military Intelligence, Cyber, Signal, Adjutant General, Finance, Ordnance, Quartermaster, Transportation, Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations and Special Forces.

Service Obligation The fellowship carries a service obligation. Officers and warrant officers incur an active-duty service obligation of three days for each day spent in the academic program. Noncommissioned officers incur a service remaining requirement in accordance with standard regulations. Applications are due through the Army's Broadening Opportunities Program by Aug. 15, 2026. Selectees will report to the University of Kansas in May 2027 and assume their editorial roles in the summer of 2028. Applicants must also separately apply to the university's graduate program by Feb. 1, 2027.

More information, the application, and relevant forms can be found on the Line of Departure website.

Army Branch Journals have existed since 1888 and are central to professional development and technical discourse across the force. They allow lessons to be shared across the force quickly, enabling a more adaptable Army in a period of rapid change. The Harding Project was created to bring them into the digital age based on data indicating inconsistent investment over time (boom/bust cycles) and evidence digital presence significantly increases readership across the force.