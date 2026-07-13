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Thirteen to interview for two 20th Circuit vacancies

Florida courtsThe 20th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has determined the following interview schedule for the listed applicants who will be considered for nomination to Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill two circuit court judicial vacancies resulting from the retirement of Judge Manalich and the passing of Judge Carlin.

The commission will conduct interviews on Friday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at Lee County Justice Center Annex Grand Jury Suite, Second Floor, 2000 Main Street, Fort Myers 33901. Applicant interviews are scheduled for 15-minute increments.

APPLICANT                                           TIME           

JNC meets in Executive Session                8:30

Maria Dente                                                  9:00

Christopher Whitney                                   9:15

Pamela Barger                                              9:30

Cassius Borel                                                 9:45

Harley Brook                                              10:00

Jaqueline Bruehl                                       10:15

Break                                                           10:30

Kristan Burns                                             10:45

James Chandler                                         11:00

Michael Colombo                                      11:15

Jean-Paul Galasso                                    11:30

Monica Schmucker                                  11:45

Cole Tiernan                                             12:00

Andrew Van Sickle                                  12:15

JNC Meets in Executive Session          12:30

All proceedings of the commission are open to the public with the exception for executive sessions, breaks, and lunch. Members of the public wishing to attend the interviews have the option of attending in person or by Zoom.

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Thirteen to interview for two 20th Circuit vacancies

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