Thirteen to interview for two 20th Circuit vacancies

The 20th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has determined the following interview schedule for the listed applicants who will be considered for nomination to Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill two circuit court judicial vacancies resulting from the retirement of Judge Manalich and the passing of Judge Carlin.

The commission will conduct interviews on Friday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. at Lee County Justice Center Annex Grand Jury Suite, Second Floor, 2000 Main Street, Fort Myers 33901. Applicant interviews are scheduled for 15-minute increments.

APPLICANT TIME

JNC meets in Executive Session 8:30

Maria Dente 9:00

Christopher Whitney 9:15

Pamela Barger 9:30

Cassius Borel 9:45

Harley Brook 10:00

Jaqueline Bruehl 10:15

Break 10:30

Kristan Burns 10:45

James Chandler 11:00

Michael Colombo 11:15

Jean-Paul Galasso 11:30

Monica Schmucker 11:45

Cole Tiernan 12:00

Andrew Van Sickle 12:15

JNC Meets in Executive Session 12:30

All proceedings of the commission are open to the public with the exception for executive sessions, breaks, and lunch. Members of the public wishing to attend the interviews have the option of attending in person or by Zoom.