This Month in Fort McCoy History -- July 2026

Fort McCoy was established in 1909. Here's a look at the installation’s history from July 2026 and back.

80 Years Ago -- July 1946

FROM U.S. ARMY HISTORICAL ARCHIVES, JULY 1946: 100th Infantry Battalion among units reviewed by President Truman -- The famous 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team\, which included the Camp McCoy-trained 100th Infantry Battalion\, was reviewed by President Harry S. Truman on July 15\, 1946\, and received the Presidential Unit Citation in addition to its many other awards.

The combat team had compiled an extraordinary record during World War II, earning:

- 350 Silver Stars\,

- 823 Bronze Stars\, and

- approximately 3\,600 Purple Hearts.

The unit fought from North Africa through Italy into the Rhineland.

The article also notes there was never an AWOL case in the 442nd's ranks—except for two Soldiers from the 100th Infantry Battalion who left hospital beds without permission so they could rejoin their unit in combat.

The 100th Infantry Battalion trained at Camp McCoy during the summer and fall of 1942 before deploying overseas as a separate battalion and later joining the 442nd in Italy. Because of its distinguished combat record, the battalion also received a War Department citation.

75 Years Ago -- July 1951

FROM JULY 1951 NEWS ARCHIVES OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: July 1951 -- Camp McCoy trains Soldiers for Korean War (Compiled from multiple sources) -- Seventy-five years ago\, Camp McCoy was in the midst of one of the busiest periods in its history as the installation served as a major Fifth Army training center supporting the Korean War.

Reactivated in August 1950 following the outbreak of the conflict, the post trained thousands of active-duty, Army Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers before they deployed overseas.

By July 1951, the camp's ranges, maneuver areas, and cantonment facilities were operating at a high tempo. Training included infantry tactics, field artillery, engineer operations, communications, transportation, and logistical support, ensuring Soldiers were prepared for the demanding conditions they would face in Korea.

Camp McCoy's modern World War II-era infrastructure enabled the installation to efficiently support large-scale mobilization and combat readiness training.

One documented training event occurred on July 17, 1951, when Soldiers with Headquarters, 326th Signal Service Battalion, an Army Reserve unit affiliated with the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Milwaukee, conducted communications training at Camp McCoy.

Under the direction of Capt. Roger Lamb, battalion commander, Soldiers received instruction on operating a field telephone switchboard from Master Sgt. Searle. The exercise demonstrated the importance of reliable battlefield communications, a critical capability for combat operations in Korea.

Life at Camp McCoy extended beyond field training. In 1951, the installation maintained nine post chapels and one hospital chapel, offering 21 worship services each Sunday.

Historical records show that more than 74,000 worshippers attended services between November 1950 and late June 1951, reflecting the large number of Soldiers training at the post and the importance of spiritual support during mobilization.

The Korean War mobilization lasted until early 1953, reaffirming Camp McCoy's role as one of the Army's premier training centers.

The mission carried forward the installation's World War II legacy of preparing Soldiers for overseas service and helped establish the enduring training mission that continues at Fort McCoy today.

55 Years Ago -- July 1971

FROM THE JULY 23, 1971, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: 407th Civil Affairs Group trains at Camp McCoy (By Newspaper Staff) -- The people of Monroe County\, Wis.\, were closer to the solution for any possible community problems due to the efforts of the 407th Civil Affairs Group from Fort Snelling\, St. Paul\, Minn.\, which underwent its annual training at Camp McCoy.

Three general areas of improvement were worked on by selected members of the 407th in conjunction with Monroe County officials: legal, environment, and transportation.

For two weeks, the selected reservists divided into three groups.

The first group was a legal section, made up of six reservists who reviewed, advised and helped in the rewriting of the county codes of Monroe County.

The second group was a transportation section. This section consisted of 17 members who set up information points throughout the county at areas of heavy travel.

At these points, motorists were asked a series of questions, points were set up off the road, and motorists stopped at their own volition.

The final and perhaps most important section was that of the environment. This section consisted of approximately 40 men. These reservists split up into four-man groups, which covered nine areas within the county.

The main points of interest for these groups was quality of rural housing and the overall condition of waste disposal in the county.

Since this was the first attempt of any kind in the military to work together in this manner with the civilian community to help them cope with their problems, the results of the two weeks were of great concern to the military as well as to the civilian community.

The 407th's actions were an important step to better military-civilian relations.

50 Years Ago -- July 1976

FROM A JULY 1976 EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Supply distribution made simple by 672nd GS (By Newspaper Staff) -- When the 672nd General Supply Company (GS) of the Army Reserve from Lexington\, Ky.\, arrived at Fort McCoy July 14\, it was the third year in a row that the unit has had the responsibility for the distribution of rations and expendible supplies to the Reserve and National Guard units here for AT.

Distribution of Rations and Expendible Supplies sounds simple, but think for a minute what you had for breakfast this morning.

BREAD — We have to get the bread from the bakery to 7,000 troops before it gets stale.

EGGS — Have you ever tried to handle 14,000 eggs without breaking any?

COFFEE — Would you believe that 7,000 troops use 140 pounds of coffee per day?

MILK — 28,000 half pints of milk per day is a lot to keep cold.

JELLY — It takes 40 gallons of grape jelly to cover 7,000 slices of bread.

SAUSAGE — 1,400 pounds for one morning's breakfast.

At today's prices, we have a big responsibility to see that all of that food reaches the right people.

After all that food has reached 75 mess halls and mess tents scattered over Fort McCoy, the job of the 672nd is far from ended.

Food isn't the only thing that is needed in order for all those cooks to serve you breakfast.

How about paper napkins, paper plates, plastic forks and spoons, plastic bags, paper cups and soap to wash with after breakfast.

This is where the General Supply Platoons come in.

All of the above-mentioned items are issued by the GS platoons and are used in one hour.

That leaves 23 more hours to go.

What else will you use today?

Paper? What kind? Typing, writing, ruled, mimeographed, and toilet — the 672nd has it all, in addition to typewriter ribbons, pencils, pens, felt-tipped markers and ink for mimeograph machines.

You say you don't work in an office so you don't need all those office supplies?

How about a broom and a mop to clean your barracks?

You are staying in the field so you don't have barracks to clean.

Could you use a fly swatter to kill the bugs that are sharing your tent?

Paint, brushes, batteries, cleaning pads and bowl cleaner are all just part of the list of over 250 items that are issued by the 672nd to the other units on post.

The 672nd is composed of 100 enlisted men, four officers, and one warrant officer and is commanded by 1st Lt. Michael J. Moynahan, Jr.

40 Years Ago -- July 1986

FROM THE JULY 7, 1986, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: New Army anti-smoking policy enacted (By Newspaper Staff) -- A new anti-smoking policy that took place July 7\, 1986\, banned smoking in all Army-occupied areas except those specifically designated for smokers.

Provisions under the Army Regulation 1-8, “Smoking in Department of the Army Occupied Buildings and Facilities,” applied to all vehicles, aircraft, offices, buildings and facilities over which the Army had control.

Space assigned to the Department of the Army by the General Services Administration was also included.

Army officials expected to enhance readiness through the policy by establishing the standard of a smoke-free environment. The senior leadership hoped to cause a mind shift within the Army to think that "smoking is the exception, not the rule."

30 Years Ago -- July 1996

FROM HISTORICAL ARCHIVES AT THE ARMY CENTER FOR MILITARY HISTORY: Public affairs units return through Fort McCoy --In July 1996, a major event for Fort McCoy was the return and processing of U.S. Army public affairs units that had been deployed to the Balkans (Bosnia and Herzegovina). These units provided vital broadcast, radio, and media support during the Operation Joint Endeavor mission.

Bosnia mission support: Following a December 1995 deployment, mobile public affairs detachments, broadcast teams, and press camp headquarters returned to Fort McCoy in July 1996.

Operational command shifts: Throughout 1996, the Army expanded Fort McCoy’s role, testing mobilization capabilities and ultimately expanding command structures to take over operations for other reserve bases nationwide.

10 Years Ago -- July 2016

FROM THE JULY 22, 2016, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER:IMMA team maintains, repairs on-post equipment (By Scott T. Sturkol, The Real McCoy editor) -- The mechanic contractor team with the Fort McCoy Installation Material Maintenance Activity (IMMA) is a diverse group of talent, said IMMA Maintenance Division Chief Jeff Wessels.

"They can work on (and repair) anything we have here," Wessels said. "They are a great team."

More than 20 mechanics, contracted through Accent Controls Inc., maintain and repair just about any type of vehicle or equipment used at Fort McCoy, Wessels said. On any given day, in either maintenance bay in building 200, mechanics could be working on anything from an M88A2 Armored Recovery Vehicle to an outboard motor.

"Versatility and flexibility are key to what we do here," said Mechanic John Edgerton. "If it comes in and needs work done, we'll do it."

IMMA provides maintenance and support services for the following: general equipment maintenance, rail equipment, combat vehicles, construction equipment, tactical-wheeled vehicles, and more.

IMMA, which is part of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center, also provides roadside service, on-site maintenance, starting assistance, tire changes and repair, and other mechanical service for government-owned tactical and nontactical vehicles (excluding GSA vehicles) within a 100-mile radius of Fort McCoy, Wessels said.

Mechanic Josh Orrico said every person on the mechanics team knows they have an important responsibility to provide the best service to their customer.

"You have to get the job done right," Orrico said. "That means doing your best no matter what piece of equipment you're working on."

Orrico said each mechanic has niches of experience. For example, one mechanic may be very skilled at working on tracked vehicles, while another may be highly skilled at small-engine repair.

"I'm a little more knowledgeable on some things than I am on others," Orrico said. "There are so many pieces of equipment to work on here that you get a little bit of practice on all of them, but it takes a bit of time to get familiar with it all.

However, as a team, we complement each other well, and the work gets done."

Mechanic Jon Howard said he has extensive knowledge on maintaining and repairing tracked vehicles, but can jump in and help with any project they have to have completed.

"As a mechanic, having that versatility broadens our view on everything," Howard said.

"You get to work on everything from all-terrain vehicles to tanks here, and it's never a dull day."

Edgerton said his skills have grown mainly through on-the-job practice and learning from others. He added that being a mechanic also means you should love what you do.

"I like doing the general maintenance and taking things apart and putting them back together," Edgerton said. "(Being a mechanic) is something that I have always done. I also did this kind of work when I was in the Army."

Wessels said the mechanics team is as diverse as it gets, and it's because of their flexibility that so many maintenance and repair capabilities exist within IMMA.

"We provide a service not only to the garrison, but also to Army units that don't have their own maintenance activity or capability at the installation," Wessels said. "We have the capability here to provide the right maintenance and materiel support when it's needed."

FROM THE JULY 22, 2016, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Installation rail lines upgraded; infrastructure improved (By Scott T. Sturkol, The Real McCoy editor) -- Improvements to the rail infrastructure at Fort McCoy are underway, said Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Project Manager Dan Hanson.

Eight existing on-post rail crossings will be removed and replaced with new precast concrete panels and 136-pound rails, Hanson said.

Nuvo Construction of Milwaukee is the contractor for the project. Work began in late May and will be completed in August.

DPW General Engineer John Adams said the use of industry-standard 136-pound rails improves the installation's rail capability. The weight designation refers to the weight of each 3-foot section, or 1 yard, of rail.

"Replacing the crossings is a good start toward improving rail capabilities to support an expected increase in rail operations," Adams said.

The precast concrete panels being used are made specially for railroad crossings and are infused with other material like rubber to allow for greater flexibility, Hanson said.

As part of a $900,000 DPW task order that is funding the rail construction, Nuvo built a new tank crossing across Highway 21 to give heavy, tracked vehicles direct access to the installation tank trail from rail loading/unloading areas. Other road-crossing work was completed in fall 2015.

Installation Transportation Officer David J. Eckland with the Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division said the installation's use of rail operations to support the training mission has grown.

For example, in 2015, active-duty armored units from Fort Riley, Kan., deployed to Fort McCoy and redeployed to Fort Riley by rail. Earlier this year, the post supported several Army rail movements for multiple stateside and overseas operations that involved hundreds of rail cars.

"In terms of power projection, Fort McCoy is very important," Eckland said. "We can deploy anything the Army has by rail, or by air through utilization of (nearby) Volk Field, by inland river barge out of Brownsville (Minn.), or by commercial truck. Our rail capability is a key portion of this strategic relevance."

5 Years Ago -- July 2021

**FROM THE JULY 23, 2021, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER:**Fort McCoy supports Army Forces Command mobilization exercise 'Pershing Strike' 21 (By Scott T. Sturkol, The Real McCoy editor) -- The exercise has included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE)\, two units preparing for deployment\, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) capabilities\, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans\, Training\, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Director Mike Todd.

“This exercise enables Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) to prepare their system for a unit to deploy,” Todd said, noting it helps the command and units make sure everything such as personnel and equipment are ready for a deployment while at the same time helping refine the MFGI capabilities.

DPTMS Mobilization/Demobilization Branch Chief Kurt Bruggemeyer, who is directly supporting Pershing Strike ’21, said in many cases an EDRE, which was held the second week of July at Fort McCoy and Volk Field, and a mobilization exercise are held separately. But for Pershing Strike ’21, the EDRE was intertwined with the exercise.

An EDRE is a FORSCOM program which tests the deployability readiness of active component duty forces, Bruggemeyer said. The mobilization exercise is another FORSCOM program which stresses and tests the capabilities of MFGIs to stand up capabilities and support the mobilization of forces as directed by FORSCOM.

“Mobilization exercises vary in levels, with some only being table-top exercises and others integrating numerous units which may or may not actually be deploying into a theater of combat operations,” Bruggemeyer said. “During this mobilization exercise Pershing Strike, FORSCOM injected an EDRE into the mobilization exercise flow of units to do several things. First it tested and evaluated the deploying unit’s ability to deploy/redeploy. And secondly, the EDRE unit’s Soldiers helped to stress the Fort McCoy MFGI enterprise’s ability to support mobilization operations on a larger scale.”

The units preparing for deployment included the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company and the 1397th Deployment Distribution Support Battalion. The 645th is a transportation company located in Sloan, Nev. The 1397th is located in Vallejo, Calif. Combined, the units have hundreds of Soldiers completing deployment preparation.

“With those two units, we are able to put them through the entire mobilization sequence at Fort McCoy,” Todd said.

Throughout the time that Pershing Strike ’21 takes place on post, which started in early July and ends in early August, observer-coach/trainers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) have supported Pershing Strike training in many areas. The 181st is a longtime tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

In a video interview created by Sgt. Ryan Tatum with 181st MFTB Public Affairs, Sgt. Selina Trejo, a motor transport operator for 1397th Deployment Distribution Support Battalion, said she appreciated the support of 181st trainers during weapons training at a Fort McCoy range.

“I think the leadership that (the 181st has) out here made sure that we were well aware of what we were doing and went through every single step,” Trejo said about completing M9 qualifications training in the video. “It’s gone really good. This is the best range that I have ever been on in my life for the pop-up targets and with the training that’s gone on — it’s all moving quickly.”

“The 181st MFTB is the supported command for this exercise and the 181 Soldiers continue to demonstrate that they are great trainers,” Todd added.

Also, every time a large exercise like Pershing Strike takes place at Fort McCoy, thousands of troops need to be fed. That’s when the installation’s food-service team ensures that need is always met.

That team includes the Food Program Management Office (FPMO) and the Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO) with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center; the full food-service contractor DCT Inc.; and food suppliers, such as Sysco Foods of Baraboo, Wis., said Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andy Pisney.

“Food service is a training enabler, and we don’t ever want it to be a distractor,” Pisney said. “The mission always comes first, and if we can support the mission without distracting from it — that’s perfect.”

Fort McCoy support also includes the work completed by personnel in DPTMS’ Range Maintenance, Range Scheduling, Range Operations, and more. And there’s also quality-of-life support provided by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Fort McCoy Commissary and Fort McCoy Exchange.

Pershing Strike should be fully complete by early August, Todd said.

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.” The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”