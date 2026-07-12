Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Gen. Thomas Carden Jr., vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. John Haas, adjutant general of Florida, share a laugh with Army National Guard competitors during the National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, July 11, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Vann) Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.12.2026 16:08 Photo ID: 9806797 VIRIN: 260711-A-UC670-1690 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.46 MB Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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