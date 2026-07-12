Minister Thembi Simelane extends public comment deadline for the PIE Amendment Bill

Minister Simelane heeds a call to extend period for public comments on Pie Amendment Bill

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has heeded people’s call to extend period for the submission of public comments on the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Amendment Bill (PIE). The extension is for one month, from 06 July to 06 August 2026.

A decision for the extension is because of several requests received from different organisations and members of the public. These interested parties felt there was need for more time for people to engage with the bill.

On 16 April 2026, Minister Simelane released the PIE Amendment Bill for public comments. The Bill seeks to repeal the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998 (PIE Act) which was enacted to prevent random evictions and to address historical injustices where people were removed from land without due process.

To ensure that no one was left behind and that there was maximum public participation on the bill, the Minister has appealed to the public and different organisations to seize this opportunity and make their voices heard.

“This about the people for the people. Once again, they have another opportunity to shape the bill”, said Minister Simelane.

The sessions expected to be conducted over the new few weeks, include, traditional leaders, NGOs, Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), Chapter 9 institutions, and other sector departments. Gauteng and Northen Cape will also have additional information sessions. The Department will endeavour to publish a schedule of public information sessions.

Over and above information sessions, members of the public are also urged to submit their comments to PIE.AmendmentBill@dhs.gov.za. The comments can also be hand delivered at 240 Justice Mahomed Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria or direct them to the Director General, Department of Human Settlements, Private Bag x 644, Pretoria, 0001.

Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister on 077 410 5050 Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za.

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