Crash Near Ovid Injures Three
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a two – vehicle injury crash that occurred Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 10:06 p.m., on State Highway 36 approximately mile marker 32, west of Ovid, Idaho.
A silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by 22-year-old male from Idaho Falls, Idaho was driving westbound on State Highway 36. A red 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 21-year-old male from Lovell, Wyoming was driving eastbound with two passengers, both 22-year-old females from Montpelier, Idaho. The Jeep lost its front wheel which impacted the Hyundai. The Hyundai left the roadway and struck a tree.
All occupants of the Hyundai were transported by ground ambulance and later by air ambulance to a local hospital. All drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho
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