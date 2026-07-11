Fire Closes Highway 12 near Lenore, ID -UPDATE*

****UPDATE****UPDATE****UPDATE****

The Idaho Transportation Department has one lane of travel open, and traffic is alternating with the assistance of a pilot car. Please be patient while emergency personnel work to clear the roadway and fully reopen it. At this time, motorists are able to travel through the area.

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The Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting fire personnel with an active fire near Lenore, Idaho.

At this time, US Highway 12 is closed between Cherry Lane (Milepost 21) and the Lenore Rest Area (Milepost 28) to allow emergency responders to safely manage the incident and clear rocks and debris falling into the roadway caused by the fire.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. Please do not attempt to bypass traffic control points or road closures, as doing so may interfere with emergency operations and place responders and the public at risk.

The duration of this closure is currently unknown. Idaho Transportation Department’s website (511) is available to access for updates and further information and updates. https://511.idaho.gov/

The Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as emergency services work through this incident.

Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho