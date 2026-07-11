Last Chance Book Sale Canceled

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 11, 2026) –Due to the overwhelming community response to today's Blowout Book Sale at the Port Charlotte Library, the Last Chance Book Sale scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, at the Friends of the Port Charlotte Library Bookstore has been canceled. ###

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