Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes resources to Jackson County

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing four structural task forces and its Blue Incident Management Team to the fast-moving East Evans Creek Road fire in Jackson County. The fire which sparked Friday quickly grew to over 1,500 acres and is threatening nearby homes and several communities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has levels 1, 2, & 3 evacuation notices in place. Those looking for evacuation information should follow the local sheriff’s office.

The state fire marshal task forces from Lincoln, Linn, Marion and the south coast (Coos, Curry, Lane, and Douglas counties) will join a task force from Klamath County and strike team from Douglas County mobilized Friday evening through Immediate Response to support local structural resources.

“This fire is a reminder how quickly things can change with the dry conditions we have across the state,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Travis Medema said. “We have a long way to go this fire season, and I ask every Oregonian to do their part to prevent wildfires.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Incident Management Team will be in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1.

Friday night, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire allowing the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System. This is the first time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026.