DEC Updates Swimming Advisory at Turtle Island, Lake George

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced an update to the ongoing water safety advisory in effect for Turtle Island on Lake George in the Lake George Wild Forest.

On July 9, 2026, DEC recovered a deceased beaver in the water near Turtle Island. The animal tested positive for rabies.

DEC cannot confirm that this is the same beaver that bit two individuals in that area on July 4 and continues to warn swimmers to avoid areas around Turtle Island through at least July 14, 2026. It is possible that the recovered animal may have infected others in the beaver colony at Turtle Island.

Boaters and campers should exercise utmost caution and are advised to avoid contact with beaver (including carcasses) while recreating. Individuals should never approach or feed any wildlife.

DEC continues to closely monitor the colony and requests visitors report any sightings of beaver in the area that may be demonstrating unusual behavior to NYSDEC Dispatch at (518) 897-1326. In an emergency, call 911.

For more information about rabies, visit Rabies: What to Know.