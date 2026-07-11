BINCEN Customizes 50kg–2T Automatic Bagging & Jumbo Bag Machines

CHONGQING, CHONGQING, CHINA, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Quantitative Packaging and Filling Equipment Supplier : Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd., delivers customized filling equipment covering fully automatic 50kg quantitative baggers to under-2-ton jumbo bag filling machines to meet diverse market demands. Backed by ISO9001-certified production management, the packaging process can be controlled by either PLC or self-developed BINCEN weighing controllers, supporting three-speed feeding for high-precision weighing.The system adopts an automatic framework driven by PLC paired with high-precision load cells. At full capacity, the 2-ton jumbo bag filler achieves an hourly throughput of 10–40 tons with a dynamic weighing accuracy of ±0.2%. Operated via PLC automatic programs or BINCEN dedicated weighing instruments, it completes automatic bag clamping, bag inflation, weighing and bag release; operators only need to hang empty bags and perform simple manual operations. The efficient throughput is enabled by an automatic pneumatic bag clamping unit that eliminates repetitive manual bag mounting, together with a heavy-duty belt conveyor for continuous delivery of sealed bags off the production line. Conveyor lengths are customizable to match existing factory layouts.BINCEN Releases Customized 50 kg Automatic Quantitative Packaging and Filling Equipment for Multi-Material Industrial ApplicationsWith its customized 50 kg automatic quantitative packaging and filling equipment series, Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd. is moving beyond one-size-fits-all machinery for the powder, granule, compound fertilizer, and composite material markets. The series is engineered as a single configurable filling system that adapts to each plant's production demands — not a shelf of standalone units a buyer has to work around.The core of the system is a PLC-controlled automation architecture paired with high-precision weighing sensors. At full capacity, the quantitative packaging machine reaches up to 1,200 packages per hour — a throughput figure supported by automatic pneumatic bag clamping that eliminates manual bag handling between cycles, and a heavy-duty belt conveyor that moves sealed packages off the line without interruption. The conveyor length itself is configurable to match existing plant layouts.The product range covers three primary configurations: small bag quantitative packaging, ton bag packaging, and compound fertilizer packaging machines — each built on the same PLC and sensor platform, but calibrated for different filling volumes, bag types, and material properties.Precision Engineering: PLC-Driven Filling at Up To 1,200 Packages Per Hour With ±0.2% Accuracy and SUS304 Contact SurfacesAccuracy in quantitative packaging equipment is not a single number — it is a tiered commitment that varies by container size and material type. BINCEN’s series addresses this with two distinct precision levels.For small bag powder packaging, the equipment achieves ±0.2% accuracy, with all product-contact surfaces in SUS304 stainless steel. That material selection directly addresses the hygiene and chemical compatibility requirements of food-grade powders and industrial chemicals: SUS304 does not react with fill material, does not corrode under regular wash-down cycles, and meets common cleanliness standards for controlled production environments.Ton bag filling takes the precision requirement further. BINCEN’s ton bag packaging machines deliver ±0.05% accuracy across a capacity range of 500 kg to 2,000 kg per container — a specification that matters most when each bag is a bulk shipment unit priced by exact weight. Both formats integrate the same PLC control system, providing real-time metering data display, automatic deviation correction, and batch data capture.Configurable For Every Plant Layout: Custom Conveyor Length, Multi-Bag Format, And Material-Specific DesignStandard packaging machines solve standard problems. BINCEN’s customized quantitative packaging and filling series is designed for the non-standard one — the plant with an irregular floor plan, the buyer switching between 50 kg small bags and 2,000 kg ton bags without a complete line rebuild, the fertilizer producer whose material is corrosive enough to rule out generic contact surfaces.The customization covers three dimensions. Conveyor length is set to the customer’s actual plant dimensions rather than a catalog default. The bag format range spans 50 kg small bags through 2,000 kg ton bags without structural overhaul between formats. Material-specific contact surfaces differentiate corrosive fertilizer compounds from food-grade powders at the design stage.For compound fertilizer lines specifically, BINCEN integrates an automatic folding and sewing conveyor system. This closes the production loop: measure, fill, fold, sew, and convey, reducing manual intervention at the sealing and output stage.ISO 9001–Certified Quality Framework: Traceable Production Standards Behind Every BINCEN Filling LineFor industrial buyers conducting supplier qualification reviews, an ISO 9001 certificate is a starting point, not an endpoint. What it signals is a documented quality management system for controlling production inputs, calibrating instruments, and maintaining batch traceability. BINCEN holds an ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certificate, meaning every filling line it ships is manufactured under a framework requiring documented sensor calibration records, material batch traceability, and outgoing inspection reports — documents that can enter a customer’s procurement audit file directly.Beyond the QMS, BINCEN holds a Type Evaluation Certificate, which validates the metrological characteristics of its weighing instruments. For buyers in markets where legal-for-trade weighing documentation is a procurement prerequisite, this certificate provides independent verification of the equipment’s measurement performance.The weighing control system products associated with the filling lines carry additional certifications relevant to international trade: CE, OIML, and BT — covering European conformity requirements, international weights-and-measures standards, and type-approval criteria.Industrial Applications: Powder, Granule, Fertilizer, And Composite Materials Across Agriculture, Construction, And Chemical SectorsBINCEN’s automatic quantitative packaging and filling equipment series covers four primary material categories: fine powders, granular materials, compound fertilizers, and composite materials. The application scope spans agriculture, construction, chemical processing, and grain and food processing — each sector placing different demands on contact surfaces, sealing methods, and conveyor design.In agriculture, the compound fertilizer packaging machine handles the specific challenge of corrosive granular blends. The automatic folding and sewing conveyor prevents material exposure and package failure at the sealing stage — a real cost when bags fail in transit. Grain and food-grade powder applications depend on SUS304 stainless steel contact surfaces to ensure material safety and cleanability between production runs.Construction and building materials — cement additives, mineral powders, and industrial granules — place the load on throughput and bag consistency rather than material purity. The system sustains batch output volumes without sacrificing the metering accuracy that downstream weighbridge checks verify at the receiving end.About BINCEN: 20-Plus Years of Weighing and Packaging Equipment Manufacturing in Chongqing, ChinaBINCEN, the export brand of Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd., operates its manufacturing base in Chongqing, China, with more than 20 years of active production in weighing and packaging equipment. The company’s product range covers truck scales, belt scales, quantitative belt feeders, platform scales, weighing control systems, and the full series of quantitative packaging and filling equipment described above.Export deliveries have been completed in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia, with on-site installation records and operational documentation available for reference. ISO 9001 and Type Evaluation certificates underpin every product line the company ships.From precision metering to certified documentation to configurable line integration: BINCEN’s quantitative packaging and filling equipment series is built around the traceability and throughput requirements that industrial procurement demands. For buyers evaluating suppliers across powder, granule, fertilizer, and composite material applications, the combination of high-accuracy ton bag and small bag systems and an ISO 9001–certified production framework provides the specification depth and audit-ready documentation a qualification review requires.To request specifications, customization options, or certification documents for BINCEN’s automatic quantitative packaging and filling equipment, visit the official website: https://www.bincen.net.cn/

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