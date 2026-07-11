E26 Playing for More Than the Game: Comanche...
In Episode 26 of Nʉmʉ Tekwarʉ: The Comanche Talk Podcast, we sit down with Averi Austin, Hannah Pewewardy, and Malachi Large to hear about their incredible journeys representing Comanche Nation on the national stage.
Averi and Hannah share what it means to be part of the first-ever all-Native girls softball team competing at the Babe Ruth World Series, while Malachi reflects on being selected for the Native American All-Star Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Braves.
From overcoming challenges to honoring family and inspiring the next generation, this conversation is about much more than baseball and softball. It is about culture, perseverance, and carrying Comanche pride wherever the game takes you.
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.
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