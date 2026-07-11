High Precision Automatic Weighing and Batching System for Concrete Plant by BINCEN With ISO9001 Support

CHONGQING, CHONGQING, CHINA, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concrete producers regularly face a precision challenge that grows with production scale: the more components a mix design requires, the harder it becomes to hold every batch to specification under real operating conditions. Manual weighing accumulates execution drift across shifts, and the gap between a target ratio and what actually enters the mixer compounds over time — quietly, and at cost.Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd. — a manufacturer with more than 20 years of experience in industrial weighing and measurement technology — has released its high-precision automatic weighing and batching system for concrete plants, engineered to replace operator-dependent measurement with fully automated PLC sequencing. As an Automatic Weighing And Batching System Supplierbacked by an ISO 9001 Quality Management System, Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd. has designed the system to carry the entire concrete batching process — from recipe entry through finished-batch data archiving — within a documented, auditable production chain.System Overview: Fully Automated Weighing and Batching for Concrete Production Lines BINCEN 's automatic weighing and batching system for concrete plants integrates dosing control and mixing production into a single, closed-loop workflow. Once a recipe is entered, the system drives the full production sequence without operator intervention at any process handoff: initiating material feeding, executing precision weighing, releasing materials for mixing, transferring finished batches, and archiving production data. The control architecture is built around a PLC as the primary unit, with master-slave configuration support that adapts to the scale and topology requirements of different concrete mixing stations. Plant operators managing multiple mix lines or phased expansion programs can scale on the same control platform without adopting a second system. The principle behind automated batching is not simply substituting instrumentation for manual weighing. It is placing each batch's dosing execution and the data it generates into a documentable, verifiable process record — the meaningful difference between a weight reading and an auditable delivery document. Additional technical details are available on the BINCEN weighing and batching control system page.Technical Capability: PLC Multi-Material Control, 4-20mA Integration, and Up to 12-Channel BatchingThe PLC weighing control module in the BINCEN concrete plant system supports simultaneous management of up to 9–12 or more material channels — a capacity that covers the full composition range of commercial concrete formulations, including cement, fly ash, sand and stone aggregates, admixtures, and supplementary cementitious materials. Control signals use 4-20mA analog output. Communication protocols support RS232 and RS485, and a reserved DCS interface is included for integration with centralized plant control environments. The system runs in both field-control and program-control modes, switching as the application requires. Weighing data uploads in real time during each batching cycle. Every completed batch produces a standardized, printable production report — a structured record of material quantities, sequence, and timing that supports supplier qualification audits, customer delivery verification, and internal quality review. For plant engineers and procurement teams evaluating a weighing and batching system, the technical qualification rests on three factors: multi-material channel capacity that matches the complexity of current mix designs; industry-standard signal and communication compatibility that integrates with existing plant instrumentation without additional interface engineering; and real-time data output that generates compliant production records from the first batch.ISO 9001 Quality Management System: Traceable Batching Records and Standardized Production ManagementChongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures and delivers its automatic weighing and batching system under a certified ISO 9001 Quality Management System. That certification governs three stages where non-standard execution introduces product consistency risk: system design specifications, component selection, and factory inspection. In a concrete plant batching context, ISO 9001 compliance produces three auditable outcomes. Production processes are supported by documented process records. Batch data is retained in a traceable, retrievable format that survives shift changes, personnel turnover, and audit cycles. After-sales technical support is managed within the quality system, sustaining equipment performance and data integrity through the operational lifecycle.Recipe Management and Data Reporting: Supporting Plant-Level Operational OversightThe system includes an integrated recipe management module. Operators pre-configure multiple concrete mix formulas and call them on demand; switching between formulas does not require re-entering individual material parameters, reducing changeover time and eliminating a recurring source of transcription error. During each production run, the system collects weighing data in parallel with the batching process and outputs per-batch records as printable reports. These reports are structured, standardized documentation of what was weighed, against which recipe, and at what point in the production sequence — the building blocks of a document-centered production model where recipes are traceable, data sets are auditable, and individual batches are retrievable on demand. Concrete mixing station installations and on-site control panel deployments documented on the BINCEN official website demonstrate this recipe management and reporting capability active in production environments, providing reference evidence for plant engineers and procurement teams at the evaluation stage.About BINCEN — Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd.BINCEN is the brand of Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of industrial weighing and measurement equipment with more than 20 years of experience in the sector. The product range covers truck scales, weighbridges, belt scales, conveyor belt scales, weighing and batching systems, packaging scales, weighing control systems, platform scales, and automated unattended weighbridge solutions with ANPR license plate recognition integration. Chongqing Bincheng Electrical & Mechanical Technology Co., Ltd. holds an ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certificate and a Type Evaluation Certificate. Equipment installations operate across multiple international markets, including Uzbekistan, Ghana, Kenya, Somalia, and Vietnam.For technical specifications, application configurations, or procurement inquiries regarding BINCEN’s weighing and batching systems, visit the official website: https://www.bincen.net.cn/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.