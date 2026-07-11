Help Protect Wisconsin Waters During Snapshot Day

St. Croix County invites nature lovers of all ages to participate in Snapshot Day at Warren Park. Snapshot Day is a statewide event focused on searching for aquatic invasive species (AIS) in rivers, lakes, and wetlands. More than 20 training locations across Wisconsin will host volunteers, including the St. Croix County event in the Town of Warren.

Snapshot Day provides community members with a hands-on opportunity to help protect local waters. After a short training on aquatic invasive species (AIS) identification and monitoring techniques, volunteers visit nearby lakes or streams to search for target species. Any potential findings are documented and shared with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), supporting early detection and management efforts.

Early detection is one of the most effective tools for limiting the spread of invasive species and protecting Wisconsin's lakes and rivers for future generations. Snapshot Day is a great way to get involved and help make a difference. As one 2025 volunteer noted, “I really appreciated the strong sense of community and the shared passion for protecting our lakes. It was fascinating to learn not only about invasive species in our area, but also the challenges others are facing in their own lakes. It reinforced how crucial early detection is in preserving these ecosystems.”

This will be the second year St. Croix County has hosted Snapshot Day. During the 2025 event, volunteers helped locate and remove two purple loosestrife plants near Bass Lake and documented a previously unreported population of Chinese mystery snails at Mary Park in New Richmond. These discoveries demonstrate how residents can play an important role in protecting local waters.

Event Details

Saturday, August 8, 2026

9am - 12:30pm

Warren Park - 720 112th St. Roberts, WI 54023

Volunteers will meet at Warren Park near Twin Lakes and receive a short training before heading to priority monitoring sites along the Kinnickinnic River, Willow River, or other water bodies in St. Croix County. Potential invasive species observations will be verified and reported to the DNR to help guide species control and future management efforts.

This is a free event and no experience or special equipment is required.

This event is recommended for ages 8 and up; minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration

Advance registration is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans.

Learn More and Register