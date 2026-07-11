Request for Proposals - Engineering Design Services

GENERAL: The St. Croix County Highway Department is seeking fee proposals from qualified engineering firms to provide design services for the replacement of Bridge P-55-918 near the intersection of County Highway D and 90th Avenue.

This project will be funded entirely with local funds and administered by the St. Croix County Highway Department.

The selected consultant will be responsible for all engineering services necessary to prepare complete plans, specifications, and bidding documents for construction of the replacement bridge, including bridge design, roadway approach tie-ins, guardrail design, erosion control, permitting assistance, and all other items necessary for bidding and construction.

The County intends to remove the existing structure using County forces prior to the contractor beginning construction of the new structure. The County will also utilize its own forces for final restoration, paving, guardrail, and signage.

The County's goal is to have the bridge reopened to traffic as quickly as possible. Consultants are encouraged to develop innovative approaches that minimize the overall project schedule. Firms that demonstrate creative methods to expedite bidding, procurement, or construction through their design documents will be evaluated more favorably during consultant selection.

Final plans, specifications, and bidding documents shall be completed and ready for advertisement by mid-January 2027.

Construction engineering, inspection, and contract administration services are not included in this contract and will be performed by St. Croix County Highway Department staff.

SCOPE OF SERVICES: The selected consultant shall provide, at a minimum:

Survey and collection of information necessary for design.

Hydraulic and structural analysis as required.

Bridge replacement design.

Guardrail design.

Roadway approach and grading plans.

Erosion control and stormwater management.

Utility coordination, if necessary.

Environmental permitting assistance.

Preparation of final plans, specifications, engineer's estimate, and bidding documents.

Assistance during the bidding process, including responses to bidder questions and preparation of addenda, if required.

PROPOSAL SUBMITTALS: Proposals should not exceed twelve (12) pages and shall include the following:

Name, address, and brief description of the firm. Statement describing the firm's qualifications for this project. Resumes of key personnel assigned to the project. Description of experience with similar bridge replacement projects. Examples of comparable projects completed by the proposed project manager and project team, including owner references. A brief statement demonstrating the firm's understanding of the project and project objectives. A proposed project approach identifying major work tasks and any innovative concepts to accelerate design and construction. A detailed project schedule demonstrating the firm's ability to deliver bidding documents by mid-January 2027. Identification of specific methods or contract provisions the firm recommends to facilitate the earliest possible construction start. Submit a separate PDF containing a not-to-exceed lump sum fee with a breakdown by major task. Fee proposals will remain unopened until the County has completed its technical evaluation of the proposals. (The fee proposal will not be counted toward the twelve page limit.)

CONSULTANT SELECTION: The County will first evaluate proposals based on the technical qualifications and project approach submitted. Following completion of the technical evaluation, the fee proposals of the highest-ranked firms will be opened and considered as part of the final consultant selection. The County reserves the right to negotiate the final scope and fee with the selected consultant.

Qualifications and experience of the project team.

Experience with similar bridge replacement projects.

Understanding of the project.

Ability to meet the required design schedule.

Quality and innovation of the proposed approach.

Demonstrated ability to accelerate project delivery and facilitate the earliest possible construction start.

References.

Reasonableness and competitiveness of the proposed fee.

SCHEDULE:

RFP Issued: July 6, 2026

Proposals Due: 11 am, July 29, 2026

Consultant Selection: Early August 2026

Contract Award: On or before August 10, 2026

Final Plans Ready for Bidding: Mid-January 2027

SUBMITTAL REQUIREMENTS: Electronic proposals shall be submitted in PDF format by 11am on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 to: