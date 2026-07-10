EOD Mobile Unit 5 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SANTA RITA, GUAM – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 welcomed its newest commander, Jul. 2, 2026.

Cmdr. Kevin Schrodt relieved Cmdr. Eli Ford during a change of command ceremony in the presence of family, friends and EODMU-5 personnel.

Ford assumed command of EODMU-5 in August 2024. During his tenure, elements of EODMU-5 operated in 15 countries to expand interoperability alongside allies and partners. Under his leadership, EODMU-5 personnel helped validate techniques, tactics and procedures to improve the operational readiness and safety of forces across the EOD enterprise. He instituted two annual EOD competitions, Coconut Crab and Stone Fish to build unit proficiency in EOD and expeditionary skills.

“Mission success hinges on the leadership team at the unit,” said Ford. “Cmdr. Schrodt, I know you’re the right person to lead this command and prepare the team to defeat any adversary who would test the resolve of our great nation. Even though we are on stage, todayis really about the men and women of EODMU-5, as they are the ones in the arena. It is their effort and their devotion that truly counts.”

Capt. Josh Preston, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, presided over the ceremony.

“Thank you for your consistent dedication to the mission and leadership from the front,” said Preston. “It is what help sets EODMU-5 apart as an exceptionally dynamic and capable force. I trust that the team will continue to build this legacy and deliver world-class capabilities across the Pacific.”

Cmdr. Kevin Schrodt arrives to EODMU-5 following a tour on the Navy expeditionary combat branch staff under the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

“Cmdr. Ford, I’m grateful for your leadership, your mentorship, and your friendship,” said Schrodt. “Today you join the ranks of strong leaders who have completed their command tours at EODMU-5, and what you have built is extremely special. I’m excited and fortunate to inherit a strong team and continue this legacy of excellence alongside our Sailors.”

EODMU-5, a subordinate command of EODGRU-1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.