Grasse-backed Artificial Intelligence Safety Standards Signed into Law

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – To address major safety concerns and keep pace with rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) frontier models, state Rep. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, backed legislation instating new guardrails intended to prevent AI-assisted catastrophic harm, which was signed into law Monday.

“As modern technology advances, the legal guardrails we use to keep people safe have to advance, otherwise we are inviting disaster,” Grasse said. “Taking these proactive steps to require transparency from those shepherding AI forward is a common-sense approach to create accountability and prevent the pursuit of technological advance from devolving into recklessness.”

As part of her continued effort to secure comprehensive public safety in the face of new technological avenues for danger, Grasse put her support behind Senate Bill 315, the Artificial Intelligence Safety Measures Act. Under this legislation, large AI companies would be required to implement comprehensive frameworks for transparency and harm reduction based on independent third-party reports, including:

Safety incident reporting requirements,

Disclosure guidelines,

Whistleblower protections, and

Civil penalties for act violations.

The range of catastrophic harms that this legislation is meant to address include AI-assisted violent crimes, weapons development, evasions of human control, or cyberattacks that could lead to the death or serious injury of more than 50 people or greater than $1 billion in property damage.

This legislation is similar to other harm-reduction laws in California and New York.

“This law was carefully crafted to avoid putting unnecessary obstacles in the way of innovation in Illinois, while still delivering the robust reforms necessary for the safety of the people who live here,” Grasse said.