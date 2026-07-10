Tulsa District Commander honors retired OHP trooper during town hall

Tulsa, Okla.- A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district commander presented a medal for public service to a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement trooper at the Tulsa District Office\, July 9.

Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, USACE, Tulsa District presented the Public Service Commendation Medal to retired trooper Gary Freeny, regional emergency management coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management’s Northeastern Region during the Tulsa District’s quarterly town hall.

Freeny was recognized for his commitment to the safety of visitors to Tulsa District’s lakes, and for his support of park ranger training through the Emergency Vessel Operators Course, where park rangers qualify to operate USACE, emergency watercraft, respond to perform rescue and recovery operations, and assist boaters at Corps of Engineers reservoirs.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Trooper Freeny,” Goffena said. “We wish him the best in retirement and look forward to continuing our relationship with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.”

The 26-year OHP veteran was assigned to the Skiatook Lake area when he retired in June 2026 but he worked with Tulsa District park rangers and project office staff throughout Northeastern Oklahoma.

The Public Service Commendation Medal is a civilian award that recognizes individuals or organizations for significant, outstanding contributions to a military branch, a command, or a staff agency.

According Reeves, Freeny helped train dozens of USACE park rangers through EVOC and ensured public safety for millions of visitors to Tulsa District lakes.

“For the last two decades, Trooper Freeny played a crucial role in supporting our Water Safety Mission, directly impacting the safety of our visitors,” said Matt Reeves, Keystone Lake Manager, USACE, Tulsa District. “In recent years, Gary helped train our park rangers and lake office staff during the EVOC as they prepared to patrol our project waters. He has been extremely important to both our employees and the public,” said Reeves. “We look forward to working with him in a different capacity, as he begins a new career in Emergency Management for the State of Oklahoma.”

Text of Gary Freeny’s Public Service Commendation Medal Citation: