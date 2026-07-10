BRIDGE Update: July 10, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners are now holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 15, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

SSO & User Authentication Support Sessions: As part of the transition to Infinite Campus, districts will be required to use a Single Sign-On (SSO) provider so staff & students can securely access the Infinite Campus student information system (SIS). We will also cover the generation and management staff usernames and staff IDs that support authentication in Infinite Campus.

NDDPI BRIDGE Resource Hub

NDDPI is excited to announce the launch of a new BRIDGE Resource Hub, designed to serve as a central location for project-related resources and guidance. The hub will continue to evolve over time, with new content and enhancements added regularly. As a complement to the Infinite Campus Knowledge Base, the Resource Hub will focus on North Dakota-specific workflows, processes, and guidance, including (but not limited to) Student Information System (SIS) functionality.

Access has been granted to “All Active K12 Accounts” for staff members. View the Resource Hub here: NDDPI Resource Hub - Home

Infinite Campus Configuration - Directory Authentication

We've published a substantially enhanced version of our authentication and Infinite Campus guidance documentation. The updated guide provides more detailed configuration instructions, identity management guidance, username requirements, and troubleshooting information for districts using either K12 accounts or their own directory services. The document is intended to serve as a comprehensive reference throughout the implementation and support process. This document will be refined on an ongoing basis so watch the version number on the first page.

The document can be accessed via the new NDDPI Resource Hub here: Infinite Campus Configuration - Directory Authentication.pdf

If you missed Monday’s support session on this topic, the recording can be accessed here: BRIDGE SSO & User Authentication Support Session 7/7/2026

Database Access to Historical PowerSchool Data

NDDPI has received requests from a large number of districts for database connections to access their historical PowerSchool data. We appreciate the quick response from districts and want to provide a brief progress update.

Our team is actively working through all submitted requests. District staff who completed the access request form will receive communication directly from North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) as the database servers are prepared and individual connection details are finalized.

If districts have questions or concerns during this process, please contact the BRIDGE team through the BRIDGE email inbox. We will continue to share updates in the Messenger as work progresses.

Thank you for your patience as we complete setup for each district.