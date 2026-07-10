DNR Highlights Accessible Outdoor Options For Universal Recreation Month

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to learn more about the universal recreation options available through the Wisconsin State Park System, including accessible infrastructure, adaptive equipment and sensory-friendly activities.

July is Disability Pride Month and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal civil rights law passed in July 1990 that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities. The DNR is committed to providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities on public lands in Wisconsin for people of all abilities during Disability Pride Month and year-round.

Public lands are communal spaces that provide important opportunies for relaxation, physical activity and socialization. By offering universal recreation options that can be enjoyed by the whole family, the DNR helps to ensure that all visitors have access to the physical and mental benefits of outdoor recreation and spending time outside.

Universal recreation offerings include equipment that is available to rent or borrow, such as adaptive kayaks, all-terrain wheelchairs and beach wheelchairs, and amenities like accessible fishing piers, universal play areas and barrier-free accessible cabins for camping. Some nature centers have sensory bags containing items like headphones, a weighted blanket and fidgets that can be borrowed; most nature centers also have communication boards available by request.

Visitors often find that universal designs and accessible infrastructure make the experience better for everyone. Features like beach access mats provide a stable surface on sand, while universal kayak launches help with a smoother transition for all paddlers to get in and out of the water safely.

To locate properties with accessible amenities and equipment, visit the Find A Park webpage and add a filter for "Accessible Features and Services.”

Universal Recreation Month Events

Join us throughout July to celebrate Universal Recreation Month with a variety of events being held around the state. Events range from crafting and live music concerts to educational programs and guided hikes.

Universal Recreation Month events are open to all participants and provide a great opportunity to discover the wide variety of outdoor activities offered at Wisconsin state parks. These events will explore a diverse range of interests, including geocaching, history and knot tying.

The DNR encourages visitors to invite friends and family to attend Universal Recreation Month events and learn more about accessible options.

To find additional information about specific events, visit the DNR events calendar. Most Universal Recreation Month events will be held in barrier-free spaces with nearby access to restrooms and drinking fountains.

Additional events and programs will be added to the DNR events calendar throughout the month.

In honor of Disability Pride Month, the DNR has created a convenient way to find universally accessible events hosted at Wisconsin State Park System properties year-round. Events and programs that are listed under the event type “universal recreation” on the DNR events calendar are held in locations that are accessible to people with disabilities. If an event is not listed as universally accessible, the DNR will make accommodations to help all visitors have a good experience at our properties and when attending events.