Col. Kevin Eley Assumes Command of 6th Air Refueling Wing

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – In a ceremony defined by military tradition, the 6th Air Refueling Wing welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony on July 10, 2026.

Col. Kevin Eley assumed command of the wing from the outgoing commander, Col. Edward Szczepanik. Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, commander of the 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, presided over the transition, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of Air Mobility Command's rapid maneuver capabilities.

“The ‘Fighting Sixth’ has been active through every major U.S. conflict since World War I and has evolved throughout its long, illustrious history,” Cole said. “Along the way, there were many changes to its name and mission, but one thing did not change; its resolve to its Airmen.”

During the ceremony, Cole praised the accomplishments of the Wing during its recent successes and highlighted how Col. Eley is the right person to take command 6th ARW in a rapidly shifting global security landscape.

“The demands placed on this Wing during this period of unprecedented pace and challenge are enormous,” Cole said. “However, Col. Eley understands that the impact a leader has on the mission, the Airmen and their families is a unique privilege. While the bar has been set exceptionally high, I can tell each person here with utmost confidence that he is the right leader to have the privilege to take this team through whatever may come.”

Eley is now poised to lead the wing’s worldwide combat air refueling mission. He will also provide installation support to Headquarters U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and more than 40 other joint mission partners. Additionally, he is responsible for nearly 17,000 base employees and their families, and approximately $2.8 billion in base property and capital assets.

In his inaugural address to the 6th ARW, Eley shared his humility and gratitude to lead a wing steeped in legacy and tradition.

“It is the honor of my life to serve alongside the selfless warfighters of this wing on behalf of this great nation,” Eley said. “I can’t help but reflect on this unit’s storied beginnings dating back to the Army Air Corps, when young Airmen just like you, dedicated their lives to advancing our nation’s interests, protecting democracy, and delivering freedom across the globe.”

During his address, he also set a clear vision for the future of the 6th ARW and how he sees the wing increasing its readiness to meet any challenges that may arise.

“We will remain fiercely focused on the mission,” Eley said. “We will equip and empower our Airmen. We will also relentlessly support our families and the community that gives us our strength. I empower each of you to be bold, innovative and continue to execute the mission with courage and confidence, knowing that together we will be successful.”

Prior to his arrival, Eley served as the commander of the 89th Operations Group at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where he led executive airlift missions for the nation's most senior leaders. A senior pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours in the KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130 Hercules aircraft, his deep operational expertise makes him uniquely qualified to lead the 6th ARW during a renewed focus on strategic competition.

“The challenges ahead will persist,” Eley said. “It requires our very best, because the mission demands it; because the nation needs it.”

The ceremony also served as a farewell to Szczepanik, who commanded the 6th ARW through two hurricanes, a successful Nuclear Readiness Operation Inspection, and the integration of KC-46 Pegasus infrastructure. His leadership through several major operations cemented MacDill's position as a modern force multiplier.

“I would like to take a moment to specifically recognize the leadership of Col. Szczepanik over the past three years,” Eley said. “His guiding hand has been fundamental to the success of this wing, both now and as we move into the future. I assume this command knowing that the culture is strong and Team 6 is on a trajectory destined for unprecedented heights.”

The transition to Eley marks more than just a change in leadership; it reaffirms the wing's readiness to face tomorrow's challenges. With a new commander at the helm, the 6th ARW stands poised to uphold its proud heritage and its enduring motto: Parati Defendere—Ready to Defend.