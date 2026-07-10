Staunton District Traffic Alert for July 13 – 17, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including exit 27 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 639 (McClung Drive) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (Muddy Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 609 (Dry Run Road) and Bear Rock Ridge Road for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 629 (McClung Drive) – Shoulder closures near Route 625 (River Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Shoulder closures just north of Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) and Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 46 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 201, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 191 to 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.



PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





HIGHLAND COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road/Jackson River Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work near the Monterey town line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for sign work at various locations between Monterey town limits and Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 609 (Burnsville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Northbound right lane closures for sign work near intersection with Route 612 (McClung Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.





AUGUSTA COUNTY



INTERSTATE 64

No work scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 207 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 214, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement testing, 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday night.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

*UPDATE* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 611 (Baynes Road) and Route 796 (George Home Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, July 13 – 23. Follow posted detour.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

Mile marker 240 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

*NEW* Mile marker 252 to 255, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersections with Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound lanes will be closed between the intersections with Linda Lane/Burgess Road and North Carlton Street for paving and striping, through Thursday, July 16. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway, Dayton) – Northbound and southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 290 (Huffman Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 695 (Randall Road) and Route 695 (Old County Road) for tree removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue, Grottoes) – Northbound right shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 256 (Third Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

PAGE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound slow roll and flagger traffic control for overhead utility work between Northcott Drive (town of Luray) and Route 656 (Wallace Avenue), 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 646 (Ganders Drive) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road) and Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) for painting of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday (July 12).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for installation of two box culverts just south of Route 638 (Honeyville Road), July 13 through September 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.





SHENANDOAH COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike)– Northbound and southbound flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 866 (Mountain View Drive) and Route 639 (Green Acre Drive), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 13 through July 24.

Route 55 (Front Royal Road/East King Street, Strasburg) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 11 (Massanutten Street) and Strasburg town limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 1.



SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Cemetery Road) – Closed to through traffic for utility construction between Water Street (town of Woodstock) and Route 668 (French Woods Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 2. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY



INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 301 to 306, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 315, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including the off-ramps at exits 310 and 313A for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through September 17.



PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound or westbound continuous single-lane closure near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday (July 10-13 and July 17-20).

*NEW* Route 37 – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike/Harry Byrd Highway) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 682 (Milburn Road) for roadway relocation. Expected completion October 2027.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed near Route 661 (Redbud Road) for relocation of Redbud Road. Expected completion October 2027.

*NEW* Route 707 (Hollow Road) – Road closed and detour in place for bridge work between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 610 (Muse Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 28.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court), Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.





CLARKE COUNTY



PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over train tracks near Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Berryville northern town limits and West Virginia state line for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Overnight mobile lane closures within town limits for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Thursday.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Route 679 (Pine Grove Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 24.





WARREN COUNTY



INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 6 – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work including the exit 6 off-ramp, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.



INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.



PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 24.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Country Club Road for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and dead end, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.