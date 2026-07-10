49th Wing F-16s integrate with partner nations during Exercise Salitre 2026

Immersed in the dry Atacoma desert, the roar of jet engines reverberates off the flightline. Crew chiefs from the U.S., Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina begin a dance and song, readying their aircraft before takeoff.

As the crew chiefs render a final salute and step away, responsibility for the aircraft passes to the pilot. Moments later, the solid features on the flightline begin to blur as their view shifts from unforgiving brown to weightless blue, signaling the beginning of another sortie during Exercise Salitre, June 28 through July 12, 2026.

Alongside the U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Chile is also flying the F-16s and F-5E Tiger III, Brazil is participating with the JAS-39 Gripen, Colombia is supporting with the EMB-314 Super Tucano and Argentina with the IA-63 Pampa, bringing together a diverse mix of aircraft and capabilities.

“We are learning how to be better as partner nations in the defense of South America, as well as building partnerships with the U.S. and across those countries,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Evan Yanagihara, 8th FS standards and evaluations chief. “The exercise gave us the opportunity to have a stronger presence and learn from each other on how to employ each of our weapon systems together rather than just as single nations.”

Exercise Salitre 2026 gave the U.S. and partner nations opportunities to simulate offensive combat-air escorts, defensive counter-air, air combat maneuvering and close-air support. The exercise saw air assets engage in Opposing Force (OPFOR) and Blue Force (BLUFOR) roles to simulate enemy and friendly forces. Chilean F-5s flew in the OPFOR role while the U.S. F-16s, Brazil JAS-39s were designated as BLUFOR. Chilean F-16s flew in both OPFOR and BLUFOR.

“It’s really nice to be flying with our Chilean wingmen inside the formation,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jake Rydland, 8th FS pilot. “With two American F-16s and two Chilean F-16s in formation, we learned that there are very minimal differences in execution as compared to our American wingmen back home.”

Exercises like Salitre are essential to maintaining a ready, interoperable force capable of responding to shared regional challenges. They demonstrate U.S. commitment to allies and partners, counter malign influences, and improve collective security across the Western Hemisphere.

“A fighter pilot is a fighter pilot, and that is the baseline,” said Yanagihara. “Here with all the Brazilian, Argentinian, and Chilean fighter pilots I've talked to, we're all the same. We just want to fly, have a good time in the air and do it safely. It's pretty great to know that is a constant across the world.”

The United States has a longstanding and deep partnership with Chile and its participation in exercises like Salitre. It demonstrates our commitment to strengthening partnerships with our Chilean counterparts and our shared dedication to a secure, free and prosperous Western Hemisphere.