Gill-Backed Legislation Provides Breathing Room to Training Pilot Program for Direct Support Professionals

CHICAGO—State Rep. Mary Gill, D-Chicago, explained the decision to delay implementation of a pilot to enhance training options for those who want to become direct support professionals for Illinoisans with disabilities.

“When we first created this pilot program, in 2022, it was thought we’d be ready to implement it by 2025,” Gill said. “Since then, however, it’s become apparent that the office within the Department of Human Services responsible for developing the curriculum needs more time. So we’re amending the original bill to push implementation back.”

Senate Bill 3972 was passed in May of 2022 and took effect January 1, 2023. It called for the development of a model program of study for direct support professionals that would enable more people to join this critical field.

This year, Gill sponsored House Bill 4747, which delays the start of the pilot program to give the Department of Human Services time to finish assembling the required curriculum. The bill pushes the start date from 2025 to 2028.

“We had hoped to get this off the ground sooner, but it’s important that this be done right,” Gill said. “I look forward to the completion of the curriculum and to a brighter future for vulnerable Illinoisans who can expect to have more options when it comes to finding help with everyday living.”

House Bill 4747 has been signed into law and goes into effect immediately.