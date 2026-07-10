Special Presentation: Return-to-School 2026 School Safety Event

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See below. Please refer any questions to NTAC.

From The Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC)

Special Presentation for the Fall 2026 return to school:

NTAC hosts school safety presentation

In anticipation of the Fall 2026 return to school, the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) will host a virtual presentation highlighting key findings and implications from its decades of research on school violence. In this training, Dr. Kelsey Morris, NTAC’s Education Program Specialist, will discuss the backgrounds, thinking, and behaviors of school attackers and how some schools have uncovered and stopped plots before violence occurred. This event will further highlight how education practitioners can best align behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM) programs alongside multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) in K-12 schools. A case study of a student attacker will also be presented to highlight the role of social, emotional, behavioral health and wellbeing in behavioral threat assessment. This free virtual event is appropriate for educators, administrators, counselors and mental health professionals, law enforcement officers, and other school safety partners.

Event Date: August 5, 2026

Event Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST