KSCA FREE PD/EILA Effective De-Escalation Strategies

Shared by Amy Riley, KY School Counselor Association via KYSAFE ListServ

Turning Down the Heat- Effective De-Escalation Strategies for School Staff

Student behaviors can sometimes escalate quickly, leaving school counselors, teachers and administrators feeling powerless in a room full of students.

Turning Down the Heat- Effective De-Escalation Strategies for School Staff explores responses to escalated student behavior, including common mistakes adults make and more effective approaches to de-escalation through a trauma informed lens.

Participants will leave with practical, ready-to-use strategies and will engage in real-life role-play scenarios from the presenter’s true experiences to explore and practice effective de-escalation techniques in a supportive setting.

Registration Link HERE

Monday July, 20th at 10:00 AM. ZOOM link sent after registration.

Presented by Amy Riley, ASCA U Trauma & Crisis Specialist, National Level Presenter on Trauma Informed Practices and KY School Counselor in Anderson County.

The cost of this one hour PD/EILA training is FREE for members and $35 for non-members.

A one year membership to KSCA only costs $40 and you can enjoy free PD all year!

Not a school counselor? Join for only $25 as an affiliate!

Visit website to join: http://www.kyschoolcounselor.org