Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,949 in the last 365 days.

KCSS training for new SSCs July 20 and July 27

From the desk of Jon Akers, Executive Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety

KCSS will be conducting NEW SSC training on two dates: July 20thor July 27th.  These will be the same sessions.  We wanted to offer two sessions to accommodate hiring schedules.

Below are links for your new SSC to register regarding dates and times for this training:

TIMES: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. EASTERN TIME
New SSC Training 7/20/2026
New SSC Training 7/27/2026

As well get closer to July 20th, I’ll be sending out a reminder email for this training and any appropriate documents that augment our training.

One side note: if your current SSC wants to join in on these sessions, they are certainly welcome.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dan Orman, KCSS Training Coordinator at dan.ormam@ksba.org or call (502) 424-8652.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KCSS training for new SSCs July 20 and July 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.