KCSS training for new SSCs July 20 and July 27

From the desk of Jon Akers, Executive Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety

KCSS will be conducting NEW SSC training on two dates: July 20thor July 27th. These will be the same sessions. We wanted to offer two sessions to accommodate hiring schedules.

Below are links for your new SSC to register regarding dates and times for this training:

TIMES: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. EASTERN TIME

New SSC Training 7/20/2026

New SSC Training 7/27/2026

As well get closer to July 20th, I’ll be sending out a reminder email for this training and any appropriate documents that augment our training.

One side note: if your current SSC wants to join in on these sessions, they are certainly welcome.