KCSS training for new SSCs July 20 and July 27
From the desk of Jon Akers, Executive Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety
KCSS will be conducting NEW SSC training on two dates: July 20thor July 27th. These will be the same sessions. We wanted to offer two sessions to accommodate hiring schedules.
Below are links for your new SSC to register regarding dates and times for this training:
TIMES: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. EASTERN TIME
New SSC Training 7/20/2026
New SSC Training 7/27/2026
As well get closer to July 20th, I’ll be sending out a reminder email for this training and any appropriate documents that augment our training.
One side note: if your current SSC wants to join in on these sessions, they are certainly welcome.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Dan Orman, KCSS Training Coordinator at dan.ormam@ksba.org or call (502) 424-8652.
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