Viveeyan Explores Performance, Self-Protection and Authenticity in 'Solstice'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viveeyan , an independent singer-songwriter creating music rooted in Afro-influenced R&B and pop, invites listeners into her five-track EP Solstice , a story-driven project exploring performance, pressure, visibility, and the search for a more honest sense of self. Released on March 26, 2026, the EP continues the creative path introduced through her first project, Slice, while turning inward to examine what exists beneath the surface of acceptance.Solstice expands on the emotional and narrative world introduced in Slice, which explored a slice of the adult experience and the process of acceptance. With this new project, Viveeyan asks a more specific question: who is being accepted? The EP moves through the ways people mask themselves, adjust to expectations, set boundaries, and search for a clearer relationship with their own identity.Across its five tracks, Shapeshifting, Living Like Me, Not In, Not Out, Sun Shining, and You, Solstice presents a layered listening experience built around shifting voices and emotional perspectives. Rather than focusing on one fixed narrator, the EP follows different characters, or different versions of the same person, as they move through self-protection, uncertainty, visibility, and release.Since its release, Solstice has surpassed 24,000 plays on Spotify alone, marking a meaningful milestone for Viveeyan as an independent artist. The streaming total reflects the project’s growing reach and adds to the momentum surrounding her developing catalog.“Solstice feels like a continuation, but it also looks more closely at what is really happening beneath the surface,” Viveeyan says. “With this project, I wanted to explore the different versions of a person that appear when they are performing, protecting themselves, or trying to be seen clearly. I want listeners to find themselves in whichever voice feels familiar, or even in the ones that don’t.”Viveeyan approaches music as a writer first, using songs to explore different voices, perspectives, and emotional experiences. Her work often reflects on identity, belonging, acceptance, and the tension between who people are and who they feel expected to be. That creative foundation is central to Solstice, which pairs Afro-influenced R&B and pop textures with narrative songwriting and emotional restraint.The EP also underscores Viveeyan’s presence as an independent artist with a clear creative point of view.Solstice is available now on Spotify and major music platforms. More information about Viveeyan, her music, and her creative work can be found at https://discover.viveeyan.com/ About ViveeyanViveeyan is an independent singer-songwriter, vocal producer, and recording engineer creating story-driven music rooted in Afro-influenced R&B and pop. Her work is shaped by imaginative, character-focused songwriting and explores identity, belonging, acceptance, emotional complexity, and the tension between personal truth and outside expectation. Her catalog includes singles, features, covers, and EP projects, including Slice and Solstice.

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