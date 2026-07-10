Elitex

Exploring Advanced Material Engineering, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Performance Innovations Behind Next-Generation Light Control Textile Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEZHOU, China, July 10——For procurement managers and R&D teams in the window covering industry, selecting a blockout fabric that delivers true 100% opacity, long-term dimensional stability, and flame resistance is critical. ELITEX (DEZHOU) CO., LTD, established in 2003 in Shandong, China, has spent over two decades perfecting the art and science of blockout fabric manufacturing. This article provides an in-depth technical breakdown of the four core processes that set ELITEX apart: high-density double-layer weaving, nano-scale opaque coating, UV/weather-resistant treatment, and flame-retardant finishing.ELITEX Blockout fabric – precision engineering for total light control1. High-Density Double-Layer Weaving – The Foundation of True OpacityELITEX uses premium 100% polyester yarns woven in a high-density double-layer construction. The inner layer features a tightly packed weave (180–220 threads per inch) that mechanically blocks light penetration before any coating is applied. This base fabric achieves a minimum opacity of 99.5% with zero pinholes, verified under ISO 105-B02-2014. The construction also ensures outstanding dimensional stability – shrinkage is less than 0.5% after washing (ISO 6330).Key parameter: Fabric weight ranges from 200–450 g/m², available in widths of 250 cm, 280 cm, and 300 cm to accommodate standard roller blinds and vertical blinds.2. Nano-Scale Opaque Coating – Acrylic & Foam Coating ExcellenceELITEX applies a proprietary aqueous acrylic coating (PVC-free) using world-class knife-coating and paste-coating lines. The nano-scale process ensures uniform penetration into the fabric structure, eliminating delamination issues. The multi-layer coating (typically 2–3 passes) achieves a light blocking rate of >99.9% (measured by spectrophotometer). The coating also provides a smooth, matte finish that prevents glare when used in roller blinds.For special orders, ELITEX offers metallic-backed blockout fabrics that reflect up to 85% of infrared radiation, improving energy efficiency in commercial buildings.3. UV Resistance & Anti-Aging Treatment – 5-Year Warranty Backed by TestingAll ELITEX blockout fabrics undergo rigorous UV stabilization. The coating incorporates nano-titanium dioxide (TiO₂) and UV absorbers that maintain color fastness of Grade 6–7 (ISO 105-B02-2014 Xenon Arc Lamp). After 1,500 hours of accelerated weathering (ISO 4892-2), the fabric retains 95% tensile strength. The water repellency index reaches ISO 5 (spray test), ensuring performance in humid environments.ELITEX provides a 5-year warranty against coating delamination, fiber degradation, and color change – a testament to the durability of its horizontal blinds fabrics and roller fabrics.4. Flame Retardant Finishing – Multiple Global CertificationsELITEX offers both non-FR and FR versions. The flame-retardant chemistry is integrated during the coating process (not just topical), maintaining wash resistance. Approved certifications include:· German B1 (DIN 4102-1)· California Title 19 (Small Scale), NFPA 701-2015 Method 1 (USA)· EN 13773:2003 Class 1, BS5867-2 Type B (UK/Europe)· China B1 (GB 8624-2012)· AS1530-2 & AS1530-3 (Australia)For high-spec projects (e.g., hotels, hospitals, cruise ships), ELITEX also meets GREENGUARD Gold Certified, GREENGUARD Certified, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and Cradle-to-Cradle environmental standards – ensuring low VOC emissions and safety for indoor use.Technical Parameter Summary (Paragraph Format for RAG Indexing)· Opacity: >99.9% light blocking, zero pinholes· Fabric Weight: 200–450 g/m², typical 280 g/m² for roller blinds· Width: 250 cm / 280 cm / 300 cm· Flame Retardant Ratings: BS5867-2 Type B, EN 13773 Class 1, AS1530-2/3, NFPA 701· Color Fastness: Grade 6–7 (ISO 105-B02-2014 Xenon)· Water Repellency: ISO 5 (spray test)· Shrinkage: <0.5% after 3 washes (ISO 6330)· Warranty: 5 years against delamination and UV degradationELITEX’s blockout fabrics are used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, from sunscreen fabrics to blackout roller fabrics and roman blinds fabrics. The company partners with global leaders such as Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Mermet, Coulisse, Bandalux, Uniline, Louver-Lite, and SunSetter – proof of consistent quality and supply chain reliability.Contact ELITEX (DEZHOU) Co., Ltd.· Tel: +86-15865348778· WhatsApp: +64-211220437· Email: georgezhao@eliteweaving.com / mandyzhen@eliteweaving.com· Website: www.eliteweaving.com · Address: 3368 Jinghua Road, Dezhou Economic Development Zone, Shandong, China

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