StoreLocal Opens New Self Storage Facility in Pakenham

The new facility will bring modern, secure, and affordable storage to the South-East Melbourne Corridor, offering a technology-driven experience.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreLocal, Australia's trusted self storage provider, is excited to announce the launch of StoreLocal Pakenham South, located at 1273 Koo Wee Rup Rd, Pakenham VIC 3810. Opening in July 2026, the facility brings modern, secure and affordable storage to the fast-growing south-east Melbourne corridor.

Designed to serve Pakenham, Officer, Officer South, Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield Upper, Clyde, Clyde North, Cranbourne East and Narre Warren South, the facility offers a wide range of unit sizes suited to house moves, renovations, downsizing, or business needs such as stock and equipment storage.

Locals can expect a seamless, technology-driven experience, bookings complete online in under 90 seconds, with move-in details and access codes sent straight to your phone via the StoreLocal app. The site features state-of-the-art CCTV security, secure PIN entry, and access hours from 5am to 10pm, seven days a week, backed by round-the-clock customer support for total peace of mind.

New customers can take advantage of a launch offer of 50% off their first two months, plus flexible, no-lock-in, month-to-month contracts with no hidden deposits.

Beyond storage, StoreLocal is proud to be part of the Pakenham community fabric. The business is a proud community supporter of the Pakenham Cricket Club, reflecting its commitment to backing local sport and connection. StoreLocal Pakenham is also a proud partner of the Officer Football Club, whose amalgamated history is rich, with much on-field success in the 90s and 00s and numerous alumni going on to play at VFL and AFL level.

With clean, well-maintained units, contactless move-ins, removalist partner support, and simple online booking, StoreLocal Pakenham is designed to make storage one less thing to worry about, whether customers are moving house, running a business, or just need extra space.

For more information about StoreLocal, use the contact details below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.