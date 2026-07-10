Rushmi Van to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rushmi Van, holistic health advocate and energy therapist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on how clean eating, mindful lifestyle choices, and self-healing can improve overall well-being and personal transformation.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In her episode, Van will explore the connection between nutrition, emotional well-being, and self-empowerment. She explains how intentional changes in diet and daily habits can support confidence, healthier relationships, and lasting personal growth.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into creating healthier routines that positively impact both body and mind.Rushmi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/rushmi-van

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