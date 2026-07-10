Manuel Cotrich & Monique Cotrich Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manuel and Monique Cotrich, founders of First Strike Pest Elimination, are set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where they share how solving root causes, building trust, and maintaining consistent action can create long-term business success.Next Level CEO TV is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, the Cotrichs explore why addressing root causes instead of symptoms leads to stronger outcomes, and explain how trust, resilience, education, and a commitment to lasting solutions help build meaningful relationships and sustainable success.Manuel and Monique’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/manuel-monique-cotrich

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