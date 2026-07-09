In-Person Advance Voting
In person advance voting starts July 15th at 8 AM. Advance voting is available in the clerk’s office Monday through Friday 8 AM -5 PM. Advance voting ends August 3rd at NOON.
July 14th is the last day to register to vote.
If a voter would like to see their ballot prior to voting, click this link: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView
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