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In-Person Advance Voting

In person advance voting starts July 15th at 8 AM. Advance voting is available in the clerk’s office Monday through Friday 8 AM -5 PM. Advance voting ends August 3rd at NOON.

July 14th is the last day to register to vote.

If a voter would like to see their ballot prior to voting, click this link: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView

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In-Person Advance Voting

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