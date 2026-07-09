Armed Maryland mail thief sentenced to prison

Jose Arnulfo Reyes, 27, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was sentenced to a year and 10 months in prison for mail theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

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