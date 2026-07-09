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Presumptive Conditions Virtual Workshop/Webinar

Join us for this FREE webinar series on presumptive conditions related to military experience. This training will focus on the history of presumptive conditions and how Nevada’s Healthcare Professionals can improve treatment options for those experiencing presumptive conditions and better connect them to benefits.

This event is pending approval for 1 Regulatory CEU for Long-term Care Administrators (BELTCA), 1 contact hour for the Nevada State Board of Nursing, and is pending approval from the Nevada State Board of Examiners for Social Work.

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Presumptive Conditions Virtual Workshop/Webinar

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